Taito Milestones Reveals Nintendo Switch Version For Pre-Order

ININ Games has revealed the latest piece of their upcoming release of Taito Milestones as they've revealed the Nintendo Switch version. Slightly different from the super fancy version from Strictly Limited Games revealed a few months ago, this is the look of the basic package if you get the physical edition, but you can also get the digital version, both of which are up for pre-order right now. The game is currently being sold for $40 and will release on April 15th, 2022. We have more info on it for you here along with the latest trailer.

Taito's arcade legacy began in the early 1970s, but it came into its own in the 80s. You now have the chance to play these milestone classics that paved the way for the decades of Taito's arcade dominance which followed. Taito Milestones has ten games, each representing a specific breakthrough in development and gaming history, spanning a variety of genres. Platform, sports, shooting, puzzle and more. And now those 10 classics will be available for the first time as a collection on a modern console! Quix (1981) Puzzle Game: Draw lines as the "Marker" and capture areas by encircling them. Watch out for enemies while moving around!

Space Seeker (1981) Shooter: Check the map screen for steadily approaching enemies, intercept the air force strategically, and strike the mobile fortress!

Alpine Ski (1982) Sports Game: Enter the stage of the world of snow and take part in three competitions: Downhill ski, slalom and ski jump!

Front Line (1982) Run-and-Gun: Push forward to the enemy camp as a foot soldier! Drive tanks and armored vehicles!

Wild Western (1982) Wild West Shooter: Defeat the gangs attacking from all directions with your trusty rifle! You are the law!

Chack'n Pop (1983) Platformer: Hang in there, Chack'n! Get back the hearts from the thieving Monsta.

Elevator Action (1983) Spy Platform-Shooter Action: Infiltrate a building as a spy on a solo mission, get all secret documents and make your escape!

The FairyLand Story (1985) Platformer: As the witch Ptolemy, you have to defeat the monsters deep inside the castle!

Halley's Comet (1986) Vertical Space Shooter: Halley's comet is headed for the planets of our solar system. Destroy the computer at its center!

The Ninja Warriors (1987) Side-scrolling Beat 'Em Up Action: Advance into enemy territory as an android ninja to crush the evil Banglar's ambitions!