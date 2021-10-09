Tales Of Arise Gets New DLC With Sword Art Online Crossover

Bandai Namco has released a new update for Tales Of Arise this week, as players can get in on a special crossover with Sword Art Online. The update itself has added a ton of new content to keep you busy as they have now introduced new difficulty settings, new training ground battles, more items and other things to collect, and a special collaboration with characters from the popular manga/anime Sword Art Online (which Bandai Namco happen to make many of the games for). The downside to that last bit is that while the game has been updated for the content, which features new costumes, a boss fight, and Mystic Artes, it is a DLC package that you have to purchase. Which we understand but it doesn't make us entirely happy.

New Difficulty Settings: Experience Tales Of Arise with Very Easy – for players who just want to enjoy the game's story, and Unknown – which brings the difficulty beyond the current Chaos difficulty setting.

New Weapons & Training Ground Battles: New enemies await players in Training Grounds with new weapons to win for completing the new trials. PC players will receive this DLC through a free patch, while console players can sign up through Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.'s website to receive a free DLC voucher Please visit the giveaway website page for more information regarding the DLC vouchers.

Sword Art Online Collaboration DLC: Worlds collide when Kirito and Asuna from the Sword Art Online franchise arrive in the world of Tales Of Arise. This paid DLC includes a special boss battle against Kirito and Asuna, Kirito and Asuna costumes for Alphen and Shionne, a new Mystic Artes "Cosmic Ensemble" and weapons, Night-Sky Blade Replica and Blue Rose Sword Replica for Alphen. The Sword Art Online collaboration DLC will cost $15.99.