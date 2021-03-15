Tandem: A Tale Of Shadows Shows Off More Content In Gameplay Video

Developer Monochrome and publisher Hatinh Interactive showed off more content this week for Tandem: A Tale Of Shadows. The trailer was shown off during the Game Dev Direct showcase, in which we get a far better look at what the puzzle platformer has to offer. The game will throw you for a bit of a loop as you're playing from two perspectives at the same time, working as the young woman Emma in a top-down perspective, and her teddy bear Fenton in a regular game perspective, with one layer on top of the other. It's finally eye-catching and fun to look at. We got the trailer and more info below as the game will be released later this year on PC and all three major consoles.

In Tandem: A Tale Of Shadows, puzzle platformer fans and experts alike will face dozens of puzzles across five beautiful Victorian-inspired worlds. Players will alternate between Emma's top-down view and Fenton's horizontal side-scroller view, oftentimes using the former's lantern to cast shadows the teddy bear can cross. Clever and innovative gameplay mechanics will be introduced as the duo travels from one universe to the next. As Emma and Fenton master intelligent obstacles, confront menacing mechanical toys, and uncover clues about Thomas' disappearance, players will learn more about the relationship between the girl and Thomas' teddy bear Fenton and find out more about Thomas' disappearance. "With Tandem, our ambition is to evolve the puzzle platformer genre through immersive storytelling, jaw-dropping production values, and thought-provoking gameplay," says JB Grasset, CEO and co-founder at Monochrome Paris. "We can't wait to captivate players later this year with the imaginative, mysterious universe we've carefully created." " Not only we are continuously impressed by Tandem's game art and aesthetics but we also strongly believe in the uniqueness of its dual gameplay" says Philippe DAO, CEO and co-founder of Hatinh Interactive who will publish the game later this year.