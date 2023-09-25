Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: SFB Games, Tangle Tower

Tangle Tower Has Been Released For Mobile Devices

SFB Games have finally released their latest mobile game, as you'll be doing some puzzle solving and detective work in Tangle Tower.

British mobile developer and publisher SFB Games has officially released their latest game, Tangle Tower, for both iOS and Android devices. The game has already been out for Apple Arcade, but because it's a pay service, it really hasn't gained the attention or traction as other apps have in the past few months. Now, you'll be able to get the full experience for free, along with some new additions to spice things up and keep this latest edition of the game active for those who have already played it before. You can read more below and check out the latest trailer.

"Unravel a thrilling mystery by exploring a strange and twisted mansion, discovering curious clues, interrogating peculiar suspects, and solving unique puzzles. Freya Fellow has been murdered. The lead suspect? A shadowy figure found looming over her body, wielding a knife. The problem? That suspect… is just a painting. Investigate the entirety of Tangle Tower, from the bizarre and eerie gardens to the cold and ominous crime scene at the very top. Will you be able to uncover the secrets of Tangle Tower?"

"Discover curious clues and solve unique puzzles while investigating the beautifully digitally painted environments that make up the strange and twisted mansion; from the bizarre and eerie gardens to the cold and ominous crime scene. Interrogate peculiar suspects with an eclectic and fully voiced cast of characters, and let the original atmospheric orchestral soundtrack be your guide. And new for mobile players, a Music Player Mode where you can listen to your favorite tracks whenever and wherever you like! Tangle Tower beats to relax/study to, if you will."

"After finding so many fans on Apple Arcade, it's really exciting to get Tangle Tower back in people's pockets, especially now that it's on Android as well as Apple!" said Tom Vian, Co-Founder at SFB Games. "We can't wait to see players from all around the world enjoying the mystery we've built for them."

