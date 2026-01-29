Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Stoke Games, tyr

Tank Shooter Tyr Releases Gameplay Overview Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the new tank-centeic shooter Tyr, as the developers provide a better look at the gameplay to come

Article Summary Tyr is an upcoming 8v8 tank shooter with unique vehicles, tactics, and strategic team play.

Customize tanks with tech trees, ammo, and unique abilities like ramming, sonar, and blinking.

Gameplay focuses on stealth, positioning, and teamwork—deliberate tactics win over pure firepower.

Stoke Games invites more players to join Tyr's private playtest and help shape its development.

Indie game developer and publisher Stoke Games revealed the latest trailrr for their upcoming tank shooter title Tyr. The videi you see here is a new gameplay trailer that gives a better look at the overall game and gives you a better idea of what to expect when it comes to the cpmbat, the tanks, the terrain, and more. Enjoy the trailer as the team are preparring for the first official Playtest.

Tyr

In Tyr, teams of eight face off in tank combat, piloting a roster of specialized armored vehicles that each bring unique capabilities to the battlefield. Upgrade and evolve each tank to suit your playstyle as you learn how each tank's unique profile can complement your team's strategy. Focus on the vital task of spotting enemies with a mobile light tank, snipe from distance with a deadly-but-vulnerable damage dealer, wade into close engagements with a heavy, and discover plenty more ways Tyr's tanks can turn the tide in your team's favor.

Tyr recently expanded its private playtest community, and Stoke Games is opening the door for more players to join the fray and help make Tyr something special. Join the private playtest community Tyr features a roster of specialized armored vehicles and pilots. You'll take control of treaded and hover tanks alike as you rumble and glide across the battlefield. Each vehicle features a unique power that impacts Tyr's moment-to-moment play on the battlefield. A tank may have the ability to blink several vehicle lengths forward or back, send out a sonar pulse to spot enemies, or overcharge its engine to ram directly into an opponent and deal massive damage.

Each vehicle also offers its own tech tree and ammo and component slots, affording you the ability to upgrade and evolve your ride to suit your playstyle. You may even be able to change up your vehicle's unique keystone tech to dynamically alter your personal meta. In Tyr, you and your opponents will only be visible when within range or while making enough noise. Deciding when to push forward and when to fire from cover could mean the difference between staying hidden and revealing your position to the entire enemy team, so play carefully. Tyr will test your mental mettle, patience, and teamwork, as deliberate play beats whoever can fire the fastest.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!