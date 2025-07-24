Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Critical Reflex, Denkiworks

Tanuki: Pon's Summer Releases Free Steam Demo

Ahead of the game's release later this year, Tanuki: Pon's Summer has a free demo available for you to play right now on Steam

Article Summary Tanuki: Pon's Summer free Steam demo lets you deliver mail and explore a charming Japanese town.

Experience fun summer activities like bug catching, sushi making, baseball, and karaoke mini-games.

Befriend quirky villagers or annoy them using a unique emoji-based dialogue system.

Restore the Great Tanuki Shrine with decorations and prepare for the big Matsuri festival.

Indie game publisher Critical Reflex and developer Denkiworks have released a free demo for their upcoming game, Tanuki: Pon's Summer. We were kinda bummed to hear back in February that the game wouldn't be released until near the end of 2025, but as we get closer, we're starting to see more of the game. The demo will give you a chance to play a small selection of the title and give you a chance to see what its like being a tanuki delivering the mail on your bike. Enjoy the latest trailer here as well before playing the demo on Steam.

Tanuki: Pon's Summer

It's summer, so don't forget to make time for awesome activities like baseball, sumo, taiko drums, and more! Experience village life and create your own unique story as you befriend (or annoy) a cast of quirky townsfolk and manage your relationships with an intuitive, emoji-based dialogue system! Step into the furry paws of Pon and BMX in style as a part-time mailman in a picturesque Japanese town, delivering packages, pulling off tricks, and helping locals with quests. In this awesome summer adventure, you'll enjoy fun activities like bug catching, plating sushi, baseball, sumo, and more while unlocking a variety of decorations to restore the Great Tanuki Shrine for the end-of-summer Matsuri festival! Experience village life and create your own unique story as you befriend (or annoy) a cast of quirky townsfolk and manage your relationships with an intuitive, emoji-based dialogue system.

Ride your bike freely while doing sick BMX tricks, grinds, flips, and stunts.

Deliver packages and complete odd jobs around the village as a part-time mailman.

Enjoy summer activities like bug catching, karaoke, fishing, baseball, and more.

Make friends with – or even upset – the quirky townsfolk with a fun emoji-based dialogue system.

Unlock different decorations to restore the Great Tanuki Shrine.

Explore a lovingly crafted world inspired by the developers' lived experiences in Kyoto, Aomori, Sapporo, and Beppu. Hot summer days in Japan await!

