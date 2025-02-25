Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Critical Reflex, Denkiworks, Tanuki: Pon's Summer

Tanuki: Pon's Summer Won't Be Released Until Near Year's End

We got a brand-new trailer for the game Tanuki: Pon's Summer, but unfortunately, we won't see the game be released for a while

Indie game publisher Critical Reflex and developer Denkiworks confirmed this week that Tanuki: Pon's Summer will be released for PC and Xbox in late 2025. After being revealed during the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, we hadn't heard much about the game's development or release plans. However, during the ID@Xbox Showcase at IGN Fan Fest this week, the team confirmed we won't see the game come out until near the end of 2025. But we did get a new trailer out of the news, which you can watch here.

Tanuki: Pon's Summer

It's summer, so don't forget to make time for awesome activities like baseball, sumo, taiko drums, and more! Experience village life and create your own unique story as you befriend (or annoy) a cast of quirky townsfolk and manage your relationships with an intuitive, emoji-based dialogue system! Step into the furry paws of Pon and BMX in style as a part-time mailman in a picturesque Japanese town, delivering packages, pulling off tricks, and helping locals with quests. In this awesome summer adventure, you'll enjoy fun activities like bug catching, plating sushi, baseball, sumo, and more while unlocking a variety of decorations to restore the Great Tanuki Shrine for the end-of-summer Matsuri festival! Experience village life and create your own unique story as you befriend (or annoy) a cast of quirky townsfolk and manage your relationships with an intuitive, emoji-based dialogue system.

Ride your bike freely while doing sick BMX tricks, grinds, flips, and stunts.

Deliver packages and complete odd jobs around the village as a part-time mailman.

Enjoy summer activities like bug catching, karaoke, fishing, baseball, and more.

Make friends with – or even upset – the quirky townsfolk with a fun emoji-based dialogue system.

Unlock different decorations to restore the Great Tanuki Shrine.

Explore a lovingly crafted world inspired by the developers' lived experiences in Kyoto, Aomori, Sapporo, and Beppu. Hot summer days in Japan await!

