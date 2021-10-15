Tasks For Halloween 2021 Special Research In Pokémon GO

The highly anticipated annual Halloween Event begins today in Pokémon GO. This time around, the Halloween Event 2021 will be split in two, with Part One going live today with unique offerings including the release of Shiny Spinarak, Special Research, Timed Research, new Costumed Pokémon, and more. You can expect breakdowns of all aspects of this event right here at Bleeding Cool. In this article, prepare for the new Halloween Event 2021 Special Research, titled What Lies Beneath the Mask, with this breakdown of the questline's tasks and rewards below.

The tasks and rewards for the What Lies Beneath the Mask? Special Research questline in Pokémon GO are as follows:

Page One of Four

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokémon: 400 Stardust

Transfer 9 Pokémon: Duskull encounter

Make 49 Nice Throws: 9 Ultra Ball

REWARDS: Yamask encounter, 4000 XP, 9 Nanab Berries

Page Two of Four

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokémon: Halloween Mischief Pikachu encounter

Make 9 Curveball Throws: 490 Stardust

Use 49 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Banette encounter

REWARDS: Galarian Yamask encounter, 4000 XP, 9 Razz Berries

Page Three of Four

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokémon: 400 Stardust

Catch 9 different species of Ghost-type Pokémon: Alolan Marowak encounter

Make 49 Great Throws: 49 Poké Balls

REWARDS: Galarian Yamask encounter, 4000 XP, 9 Pinap Berries

Page Four of Four

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 49 XP

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 490 XP

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 4900 XP

REWARDS: 4 Yamask Candies, 9 Yamask Candies, 4900 Stardust

So it's another year of Yamask-themed Special Research. Last year's Halloween Event questline culminated in a single encounter with Galarian Yamask, so it's quite nice to see this one offer two: one to keep as is, one to evolve. Also worth noting is that Alolan Marowak is normally raid-exclusive and has quite a boosted Shiny rate in Pokémon GO, so you have a better chance than most spawns to see sparkles with that encounter. All said, this is a relatively short Special Research compared to previous Halloween events, but remember that there will also be a one-page Timed Research as well as a new page added to the season-long Hoopa-themed Mischief Misunderstood Special Research.