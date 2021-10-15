Tasks For Halloween 2021 Timed Research In Pokémon GO

The highly anticipated annual Halloween Event begins today in Pokémon GO. This time around, the Halloween Event 2021 will be split in two, with Part One going live today with unique offerings including the release of Shiny Spinarak, Special Research, Timed Research, new Costumed Pokémon, and more. You can expect breakdowns of all aspects of this event right here at Bleeding Cool. In this article, prepare for the new Halloween Cup Timed Research, which will task players with engaging in PVP bouts in GO Battle League, with this breakdown of the questline's tasks and rewards below.

The tasks and rewards for the Halloween Cup Timed Research questline in Pokémon GO are as follows:

Battle in the GO Battle League: Sableye encounter

Battle in the GO Battle League 5 times: Yamask encounter

Win a Trainer Battle in the GO Battle League: Frillish encounter

Win 4 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League: Umbreon encounter

Win 7 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League: Galarian Yamask encounter

REWARDS: 15 Yamask Candies, 15 Sableye Candies, 15 Scraggy Candies

This Timed Research will be available in Pokémon GO from Friday, October 15th at 10 AM until Sunday, October 31st at 8 PM. That means that while this Timed Research will launch during Part One of the two-part Halloween 2021 Event, it will also continue into Part Two.

Notably, neither the Special Research nor the Timed Research has any Spiritomb encounters. Normally, Spiritomb is a major feature of this event. Are we about to go the whole event with no Spiritomb? It seems that that may be the case and after last year's Shiny release of this Halloween-exclusive Pokémon, an absence the following year is brutal!

One thing to note about this Timed Research is that it can all essentially be done by focusing on that last task. If you do that last task, the others will already be covered.