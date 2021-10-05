Tasks For Into The Fire Part Two In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

You might not believe it due to the lack of any information on WB Games and Niantic's official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum and social media accounts, but there is a new Brilliant Event live in the game. The Into the Fire Brilliant Event Part 2 concludes the Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire-themed Brilliant Event which follows up on the ongoing Unforgivable storyline. Let's get into the details of the event's Special Assignment to help players complete this event.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite graphic. Credit: Niantic
The new Into the Fire Brilliant Event Part 2 Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite includes the following tasks and rewards:

Page One

  • Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 6 Granian Hairs
  • Brew 3 Potions: 2 Re'em Blood
  • Return 12 Brilliant Blast-Ended Skrewts: 1 Exstimulo Potion
  • Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two

  • Return 20 Foundables: 1 Dawdle Draught
  • Use Master Notes 5 Times: 3 Leaping Toadstool
  • Collect 6 Brilliant Into the Fire Runestones: 5 Bitterroot
  • Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three

  • Return 12 Brilliant Welsh Green: 1 Silver Key
  • Cast 15 Great Spells: 6 Snowdrop
  • Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion
  • Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four

  • Place 5 Images on the Brilliant Into the Fire: 1 Spell Book
  • Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book
  • Collect 15 Mysterious Note Pieces by Returning Brilliant Into the Fire Foundables: 1 Spell Book
  • Rewards: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Gold Coins, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Transfigured Draco Malfoy

When the Special Assignment is completed, a Bonus Assignment will be unlocked in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. It includes the following tasks and rewards:

Bonus Assignment

  • Return 45 Brilliant Into the Fire Foundables: 1 Potent Exstimulo Potion
  • Earn 12,500 Wizarding XP: 1 Silver Key
  • Defeat 15 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book
  • Return 3 Quidditch Captain Harry Potter: 1 Spell Book
  • Cast 7 Wingardium Leviosa Spells: 2 Wit-Sharpening Potions
  • Rewards: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Starting Cannon

