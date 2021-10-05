Tasks For Into The Fire Part Two In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
You might not believe it due to the lack of any information on WB Games and Niantic's official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum and social media accounts, but there is a new Brilliant Event live in the game. The Into the Fire Brilliant Event Part 2 concludes the Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire-themed Brilliant Event which follows up on the ongoing Unforgivable storyline. Let's get into the details of the event's Special Assignment to help players complete this event.
The new Into the Fire Brilliant Event Part 2 Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite includes the following tasks and rewards:
Page One
- Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 6 Granian Hairs
- Brew 3 Potions: 2 Re'em Blood
- Return 12 Brilliant Blast-Ended Skrewts: 1 Exstimulo Potion
- Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Two
- Return 20 Foundables: 1 Dawdle Draught
- Use Master Notes 5 Times: 3 Leaping Toadstool
- Collect 6 Brilliant Into the Fire Runestones: 5 Bitterroot
- Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Three
- Return 12 Brilliant Welsh Green: 1 Silver Key
- Cast 15 Great Spells: 6 Snowdrop
- Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion
- Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Four
- Place 5 Images on the Brilliant Into the Fire: 1 Spell Book
- Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book
- Collect 15 Mysterious Note Pieces by Returning Brilliant Into the Fire Foundables: 1 Spell Book
- Rewards: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Gold Coins, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Transfigured Draco Malfoy
When the Special Assignment is completed, a Bonus Assignment will be unlocked in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. It includes the following tasks and rewards:
Bonus Assignment
- Return 45 Brilliant Into the Fire Foundables: 1 Potent Exstimulo Potion
- Earn 12,500 Wizarding XP: 1 Silver Key
- Defeat 15 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book
- Return 3 Quidditch Captain Harry Potter: 1 Spell Book
- Cast 7 Wingardium Leviosa Spells: 2 Wit-Sharpening Potions
- Rewards: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Starting Cannon