Tasks For Into The Fire Part Two In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

You might not believe it due to the lack of any information on WB Games and Niantic's official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum and social media accounts, but there is a new Brilliant Event live in the game. The Into the Fire Brilliant Event Part 2 concludes the Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire-themed Brilliant Event which follows up on the ongoing Unforgivable storyline. Let's get into the details of the event's Special Assignment to help players complete this event.

The new Into the Fire Brilliant Event Part 2 Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite includes the following tasks and rewards:

Page One

Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 6 Granian Hairs

Brew 3 Potions: 2 Re'em Blood

Return 12 Brilliant Blast-Ended Skrewts: 1 Exstimulo Potion

Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two

Return 20 Foundables: 1 Dawdle Draught

Use Master Notes 5 Times: 3 Leaping Toadstool

Collect 6 Brilliant Into the Fire Runestones: 5 Bitterroot

Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three

Return 12 Brilliant Welsh Green: 1 Silver Key

Cast 15 Great Spells: 6 Snowdrop

Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion

Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four

Place 5 Images on the Brilliant Into the Fire: 1 Spell Book

Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Collect 15 Mysterious Note Pieces by Returning Brilliant Into the Fire Foundables: 1 Spell Book

Rewards: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Gold Coins, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Transfigured Draco Malfoy

When the Special Assignment is completed, a Bonus Assignment will be unlocked in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. It includes the following tasks and rewards:

Bonus Assignment

Return 45 Brilliant Into the Fire Foundables: 1 Potent Exstimulo Potion

Earn 12,500 Wizarding XP: 1 Silver Key

Defeat 15 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Return 3 Quidditch Captain Harry Potter: 1 Spell Book

Cast 7 Wingardium Leviosa Spells: 2 Wit-Sharpening Potions

Rewards: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Starting Cannon