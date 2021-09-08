Tasks For Psychic Spectacular 2021 Timed Research In Pokémon GO

The Psychic Spectacular 2021 event kicks off today in Pokémon GO. It brings with it not only a new page of the Misunderstood Mischief season-long Special Research but also its own Timed Research questline. Let's get into the tasks and rewards of this new Timed Research.

Here are the full tasks and rewards for the Psychic Spectacular Timed Research in Pokémon GO:

Psychic Spectacular Page One of Five

Catch 10 Psychic-type Pokémon: 500 XP

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 10 Poké Balls

Spin a PokéStop or a Gym: 500 Stardust

Rewards: Abra, 10 Razz Berries, 500 XP

Psychic Spectacular Page Two of Five

Power up Pokémon 5 times: 10 Ultra Balls

Catch 20 Pokémon: 5 Pinap Berries

Make 5 Great Throws: 1 Fast TM

Rewards: Ralts, 10 Great Balls, 500 Stardust

Psychic Spectacular Page Three of Five

Hatch an Egg: Bronzor

Evolve 2 Psychic-type Pokémon: Solosis

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy: 1000 Stardust

Rewards: Girafarig, 5 Revive, 500 XP

Psychic Spectacular Page Four of Five

Send 5 Gifts to Friends: 1 Charge TM

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Xatu

Battle in GO Battle League 2 times: Meditite

Rewards: Starmie, 1 Incense, 500 XP

Psychic Spectacular Page Five of Five

Battle in a Raid: 5 Hyper Potion

Make 5 Nice Curveball Throws: Baltoy

Use an Incense: 1 Lure

Rewards: Inkay, 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust

Breaking down the offerings of this new Pokémon GO research is pretty simple. For Shiny hunters, you'll want to place your hopes in:

Bronzor, which actually has a highly boosted Shiny rate

Meditite

Baltoy

Ralts

Abra

That's a pretty nice selection. The star of the event, though, both in the wild and in the Timed Research is unquestionably Inkay.

This new event also unlocked new pages of the ongoing, season-long Misunderstood Mischief Special Research. Let's recap the new pages.

Misunderstood Mischief Page Four of Sixteen

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Misunderstood Mischief Page Five of Sixteen

Power-up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Great Balls

Catch 20 Psychic-type Pokémon: Abra

Evolve 3 Psychic-type Pokémon: 10 Revives

REWARDS: Wobbuffet, 10 Hyper Potions, 10 Inkay Candy

Misunderstood Mischief Page Six of Sixteen

This page's rewards are visible but they will not be unlocked and claimable until a future date.

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Stay tuned for a breakdown of the event's raid rotation, fellow trainers!