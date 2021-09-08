Tasks For Psychic Spectacular 2021 Timed Research In Pokémon GO
The Psychic Spectacular 2021 event kicks off today in Pokémon GO. It brings with it not only a new page of the Misunderstood Mischief season-long Special Research but also its own Timed Research questline. Let's get into the tasks and rewards of this new Timed Research.
Here are the full tasks and rewards for the Psychic Spectacular Timed Research in Pokémon GO:
Psychic Spectacular Page One of Five
- Catch 10 Psychic-type Pokémon: 500 XP
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: 10 Poké Balls
- Spin a PokéStop or a Gym: 500 Stardust
- Rewards: Abra, 10 Razz Berries, 500 XP
Psychic Spectacular Page Two of Five
- Power up Pokémon 5 times: 10 Ultra Balls
- Catch 20 Pokémon: 5 Pinap Berries
- Make 5 Great Throws: 1 Fast TM
- Rewards: Ralts, 10 Great Balls, 500 Stardust
Psychic Spectacular Page Three of Five
- Hatch an Egg: Bronzor
- Evolve 2 Psychic-type Pokémon: Solosis
- Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy: 1000 Stardust
- Rewards: Girafarig, 5 Revive, 500 XP
Psychic Spectacular Page Four of Five
- Send 5 Gifts to Friends: 1 Charge TM
- Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Xatu
- Battle in GO Battle League 2 times: Meditite
- Rewards: Starmie, 1 Incense, 500 XP
Psychic Spectacular Page Five of Five
- Battle in a Raid: 5 Hyper Potion
- Make 5 Nice Curveball Throws: Baltoy
- Use an Incense: 1 Lure
- Rewards: Inkay, 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust
Breaking down the offerings of this new Pokémon GO research is pretty simple. For Shiny hunters, you'll want to place your hopes in:
- Bronzor, which actually has a highly boosted Shiny rate
- Meditite
- Baltoy
- Ralts
- Abra
That's a pretty nice selection. The star of the event, though, both in the wild and in the Timed Research is unquestionably Inkay.
This new event also unlocked new pages of the ongoing, season-long Misunderstood Mischief Special Research. Let's recap the new pages.
Misunderstood Mischief Page Four of Sixteen
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP
Misunderstood Mischief Page Five of Sixteen
- Power-up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Great Balls
- Catch 20 Psychic-type Pokémon: Abra
- Evolve 3 Psychic-type Pokémon: 10 Revives
- REWARDS: Wobbuffet, 10 Hyper Potions, 10 Inkay Candy
Misunderstood Mischief Page Six of Sixteen
This page's rewards are visible but they will not be unlocked and claimable until a future date.
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP
Stay tuned for a breakdown of the event's raid rotation, fellow trainers!