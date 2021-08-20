Tasks For Ultra Unlock Part Three: Sword & Shield In Pokémon GO

The Ultra Unlock 2021 Part Three: Sword & Shield event has begun in Pokémon GO. Along with bringing new Galarian species into the game including Zacian, Wooloo, Skwovet, and Falinks, this event will also introduce a new Timed Research. Notably, this Timed Research offers encounters with Pokémon that can now be Shiny in Pokémon GO as of today, including Galarian Meowth, Galarian Farfetch'd, and Galarian Stunfisk.

Here are the full tasks and rewards for the Ultra Unlock 2021 Part Three: Sword and Shield Timed Research in Pokémon GO:

Page One of Five

Send 5 Gifts to Friends: 5 Great Balls

Catch 8 Pokémon: 5 Razz Berries

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Pikachu encounter

REWARDS: 10 Poké Balls, 888 XP, 5 Ultra Balls

Page Two of Five

Power Up Pokémon 5 times: 10 Super Potions

Catch 10 Pokémon: 5 Revives

Battle in the GO Battle League: Meowth encounter

REWARDS: 5 Ultra Balls, 888 XP, 5 Ultra Balls

Page Three of Five

Evolve 2 Pokémon: 5 Pinap Berries

Catch 5 Normal-type Pokémon: Galarian Meowth encounter

Defeat 4 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Butterfree encounter

REWARDS: 15 Poké Balls, 888 XP, 5 Ultra Balls

Page Four of Five

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Skwovet

Catch 8 different species of Pokémon: Galarian Farfetch'd encounter

Win a Raid: Gengar encounter

REWARDS: 10 Great Balls, 888 XP, 5 Ultra Balls

Page Five of Five

Earn 12 Hearts with your Buddy: Wooloo encounter

Catch 8 different species of Pokémon: Galarian Stunfisk

Win a Raid in under 60 seconds: Snorlax encounter

REWARDS: 25 Poké Ball, 1 Rare Candy, 5 Ultra Balls

This looks like it's going to be a good one. Best of luck to everyone getting out there and playing this Pokémon GO event. Keep in mind that while this Timed Research will be available for the full length of the event, the current raids will not. Halfway through the event, Zacian will be replaced by another Galarian Legendary, Zamazenta, and the Tier One and Three raids will change as well.