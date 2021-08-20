Tasks For Ultra Unlock Part Three: Sword & Shield In Pokémon GO
The Ultra Unlock 2021 Part Three: Sword & Shield event has begun in Pokémon GO. Along with bringing new Galarian species into the game including Zacian, Wooloo, Skwovet, and Falinks, this event will also introduce a new Timed Research. Notably, this Timed Research offers encounters with Pokémon that can now be Shiny in Pokémon GO as of today, including Galarian Meowth, Galarian Farfetch'd, and Galarian Stunfisk.
Here are the full tasks and rewards for the Ultra Unlock 2021 Part Three: Sword and Shield Timed Research in Pokémon GO:
Page One of Five
- Send 5 Gifts to Friends: 5 Great Balls
- Catch 8 Pokémon: 5 Razz Berries
- Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Pikachu encounter
- REWARDS: 10 Poké Balls, 888 XP, 5 Ultra Balls
Page Two of Five
- Power Up Pokémon 5 times: 10 Super Potions
- Catch 10 Pokémon: 5 Revives
- Battle in the GO Battle League: Meowth encounter
- REWARDS: 5 Ultra Balls, 888 XP, 5 Ultra Balls
Page Three of Five
- Evolve 2 Pokémon: 5 Pinap Berries
- Catch 5 Normal-type Pokémon: Galarian Meowth encounter
- Defeat 4 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Butterfree encounter
- REWARDS: 15 Poké Balls, 888 XP, 5 Ultra Balls
Page Four of Five
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Skwovet
- Catch 8 different species of Pokémon: Galarian Farfetch'd encounter
- Win a Raid: Gengar encounter
- REWARDS: 10 Great Balls, 888 XP, 5 Ultra Balls
Page Five of Five
- Earn 12 Hearts with your Buddy: Wooloo encounter
- Catch 8 different species of Pokémon: Galarian Stunfisk
- Win a Raid in under 60 seconds: Snorlax encounter
- REWARDS: 25 Poké Ball, 1 Rare Candy, 5 Ultra Balls
This looks like it's going to be a good one. Best of luck to everyone getting out there and playing this Pokémon GO event. Keep in mind that while this Timed Research will be available for the full length of the event, the current raids will not. Halfway through the event, Zacian will be replaced by another Galarian Legendary, Zamazenta, and the Tier One and Three raids will change as well.