Tasks & Rewards For Pokémon GO Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally Research

The Pokémon GO Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally begins today and with it comes a new Timed Research designed to help players prepare for next weekend's Pokémon GO Tour: Johto. This is clearly supposed to be a huge wave of balls to help players stock but, but uh… just wait until you see the rewards.

Here are the full tasks and rewards for the Pokémon GO Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally Timed Research:

GO Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally Timed Research Page One of Four

Spin a PokéStop or Gym: 3 Poké Balls

Complete a Field Research task: 2 Great Balls

Send a Gift to a Friend: 1 Ultra Ball

REWARDS: 100 Stardust, 100 XP

GO Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally Timed Research Page Two of Four

Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms: 6 Poké Balls

Complete 3 Field Research tasks: 4 Great Balls

Send 3 Gifts to a Friend: 2 Ultra Ball

REWARDS: 200 Stardust, 200 XP

GO Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally Timed Research Page Three of Four

Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms: 9 Poké Balls

Complete 5 Field Research tasks: 6 Great Balls

Send 5 Gifts to a Friend: 3 Ultra Ball

REWARDS: 300 Stardust, 300 XP

GO Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally Timed Research Page Four of Four

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms: 20 Poké Balls

Complete 10 Field Research tasks: 15 Great Balls

Send 10 Gifts to a Friend: 5 Ultra Ball

REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 500 XP

I have one thing to say here…

Hey, Niantic. What's going on?

The number of Poké (and other) Balls offered in this Timed Research isn't helping even the most casual of players who have bought tickets. Adding them all up, we're getting 38 Poké Balls, 27 Great Balls, and 11 Ultra Balls. My math could be off because… well, you know, I write for a living. But I've been playing Pokémon GO since the very start and I have a good sense of how these events can completely deplete your Item Bag. If you were going into this event hoping for a major leg up going into Pokémon GO Tour: Johto, I'm worried that players will be ultimately disappointed in this offering. I'm not quite sure how one looking at this could feel anything other than underwhelmed.