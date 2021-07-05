Tasks & Rewards For Pokémon GO's TCG Research

It's time for Pokémon GO collectors to take advantage of the Pokémon TCG and GO Fest 2021 cross-promotion. The Pokémon Center has now shipped their GO Fest 2021 items which come with a Professor's Research trading card featuring the first-ever TCG appearance of Niantic's own Professor Willow. Each Professor's Research card given with this promotion has a unique code that can be redeemed to unlock a Special Research questline in Pokémon GO.

The full tasks and rewards for the Pokémon GO and TCG Professor's Research Special Research questline are:

Page One of Six

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms: 10 Poké Balls

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon: 10 Great Balls

Make 10 Great Throws: 10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Klink encounter

Page Two of Six

Catch 20 Pokémon: Spheal encounter

Evolve 10 Pokémon: Feebas encounter

Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon: 1 Incense

Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP, Lapras encounter

Page Three of Six

Hatch 5 Eggs: 1 Egg Incubator

Trade a Pokémon: Magnemite encounter

Send 5 Gifts to friends: Electrike encounter

Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP, Electabuzz encounter

Page Four of Six

Battle another Trainer 5 times: 3 Premium Battle Passes

Win 5 raids: Houndour encounter

Mega Evolv 3 Pokémon: Slugma encounters

Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP, Rapidash encounter

Page Five of Six

Give your Buddy 3 treats: 1 Poffin

Earn a heart with your Buddy: Porygon encounters

Earn 10 Candies walking with your Buddy: Ditto encounter

Rewards: 5000 Stardust, 5000 XP, Meltan encounter

Page Six of Six

[Auto-Claim]: 5000 XP

[Auto-Claim]: 5000 XP

[Auto-Claim]: 5000 XP

Rewards: 10 Meltan candy, 10 Meltan candy, 10 Meltan candy

Unfortunately, Meltan cannot currently be Shiny in Pokémon GO. This questline, which certainly asking a lot with tasks like the Mega Evolution requirement, does seem to offer a wealth of rewards, especially on the XP front. Best of luck to everyone who got the card and is getting out there to complete this research. Hopefully, this is only the first of many collaborations between the Pokémon TCG and Niantic.