Tasks & Rewards For Pokémon GO's TCG Research
It's time for Pokémon GO collectors to take advantage of the Pokémon TCG and GO Fest 2021 cross-promotion. The Pokémon Center has now shipped their GO Fest 2021 items which come with a Professor's Research trading card featuring the first-ever TCG appearance of Niantic's own Professor Willow. Each Professor's Research card given with this promotion has a unique code that can be redeemed to unlock a Special Research questline in Pokémon GO.
The full tasks and rewards for the Pokémon GO and TCG Professor's Research Special Research questline are:
Page One of Six
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms: 10 Poké Balls
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon: 10 Great Balls
- Make 10 Great Throws: 10 Ultra Balls
- Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Klink encounter
Page Two of Six
- Catch 20 Pokémon: Spheal encounter
- Evolve 10 Pokémon: Feebas encounter
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon: 1 Incense
- Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP, Lapras encounter
Page Three of Six
- Hatch 5 Eggs: 1 Egg Incubator
- Trade a Pokémon: Magnemite encounter
- Send 5 Gifts to friends: Electrike encounter
- Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP, Electabuzz encounter
Page Four of Six
- Battle another Trainer 5 times: 3 Premium Battle Passes
- Win 5 raids: Houndour encounter
- Mega Evolv 3 Pokémon: Slugma encounters
- Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP, Rapidash encounter
Page Five of Six
- Give your Buddy 3 treats: 1 Poffin
- Earn a heart with your Buddy: Porygon encounters
- Earn 10 Candies walking with your Buddy: Ditto encounter
- Rewards: 5000 Stardust, 5000 XP, Meltan encounter
Page Six of Six
- [Auto-Claim]: 5000 XP
- [Auto-Claim]: 5000 XP
- [Auto-Claim]: 5000 XP
- Rewards: 10 Meltan candy, 10 Meltan candy, 10 Meltan candy
Unfortunately, Meltan cannot currently be Shiny in Pokémon GO. This questline, which certainly asking a lot with tasks like the Mega Evolution requirement, does seem to offer a wealth of rewards, especially on the XP front. Best of luck to everyone who got the card and is getting out there to complete this research. Hopefully, this is only the first of many collaborations between the Pokémon TCG and Niantic.