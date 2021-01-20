Tasks & Rewards For The Hoenn Celebration Research In Pokémon GO

The Hoenn Celebration Event begins today in Pokémon GO. While Groudon and Kyogre are in raids for the event, they make up part of a group known as the Weather Trio. The third member of that group? Why, it's none other than the infamous Rayquaza, the most powerful Dragon-type and Flying-type species in Pokémon GO. While good ol' Ray-Ray isn't available in raids, there is a way to obtain this draconic bad boy during the Hoenn Celebration: the event's Timed Research. This questline will culminate in an encounter with a Rayquaza, but not just any Rayquaza. This Rayquaza will have the event exclusive move, Hurricane.

The full tasks and rewards for the Hoenn Celebration Event Timed Research are:

Catch two Kyogre: 10 Kyogre Candies

Catch two Groudon: 10 Groudon Candies

Catch 30 Pokémon: 30 Poké Balls

Rewards: Rayquaza, 3000 XP, 1 Silver Pinap Berry

Rayquaza is a Shiny-capable Legendary Pokémon, so some lucky trainers may even encounter that sparkling black serpent as their event encounter. In any case, Legendary Pokémon with exclusive moves are highly desired, so be sure to complete this Timed Research before the event ends in Pokémon GO on Sunday, January 24th at 8 PM local time. It's just a one-pager and can be completed very quickly. For free-to-play trainers, all it takes is two days' worth of Remote Raid Passes and you're good to go. I would personally suggest getting this done tonight and then catching Rayquaza during Shroomish Spotlight Hour in order to take advantage of the double catch Candy.

There is also a Collection Challenge, which will task trainers with catching:

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Aron

Nosepass

Nincada

Bagon

Plusle

Minun

Rewards: 3 Silver Pinap Berries, XP, Incense

This one should be easier than Sinnoh's due to the fact that, without any Shadow Pokémon listed, the completion of this Challenge will be totally up to the trainer and won't depend on hoping that a Team GO Rocket grunt will have a specific line-up.

Good luck out there, fellow trainers!