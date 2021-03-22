TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Electrike Pokémon Cards

In honor of Manectric joining Mega Raids in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic cards featuring its pre-evolution Electrike in the Pokémon TCG. We're covering modern and vintage here, and we'd love to hear from you as well. Let us know your four favorite Electrike cards in the comments below.

If you see the credit Ken Sugimori, expect an iconic depiction of a Pokémon. Sugimori is Pokémon's primary character designer and art director, so the way that he draws the Pokémon is generally the platonic ideal of how that Pokémon looks. Here, this EX Ruby & Sapphire Electrike has a bit of a flourish here as the background of Sugimori's illustration looks like a photo, which is odd for him.

Yukiko Baba's hand-drawn Electrike card is one of the best depictions of the character, and certainly the most memorable. There's something disarmingly epic about the pose here that, paired with the light, colored-pencil style of the card creates something unique that isn't often seen in Pokémon TCG.

Depending on how you look at this, Sumiyoshi Kizuki's Electrike from XY: Primal Clash looks like it could be either howling at an enemy or maybe holding its mouth open for a friendly trainer just out of sight to throw a snack to it. It's sort of a glass half empty/full kind of card.

Ah, man, I miss these. This may look like it's a GX or Pokémon V style card, but this style of card had nothing to do with rarity. These cards, called Ancient Trait cards, could be common, rare, or uncommon. They could be holo or non-holo. These functioned in the Pokémon TCG as giving a special effect to a Pokémon while, for collectors, they were a fun style of card introduced in Primal Clash that spiced up what you could pull from a booster pack. Sanosuke Sakuma's Electrike Ancient Trait card, which allows for a bigger illustration, shows exactly why these cards, now out of rotation, are sorely missed.