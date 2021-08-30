TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Galarian Stunfisk Pokémon Cards

In honor of the current Ultra Unlock Part Three: Sword & Shield event in Pokémon GO, let's take a look at some of the best Galarian Stunfisk cards from the Pokémon TCG. Normally, we cover both vintage and modern cards in these spotlight pieces, but Galarain Stunfisk is a new arrival in the current Sword & Shield era of the TCG. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Stunfisk picks in the comments below.

Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze Galarian Stunfisk V: Here we have PLANETA Tsuji illustrating Galarian Stunfisk at its absolute bear-trappiest. I honestly didn't think this thing could look intimidating, even though it often claps my cheeks in GO Battle League. Somehow, this standard V ends up turning this Great League champion into a Pokémon to be reckoned with. When I pulled this card, I almost wanted to scoot my hand back from this snappy little guy.

Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze Galarian Stunfisk V Full Art: PLANETA Tsuji comes back to illustrate the Full Art V as well, which depicts Stunfisk in a more docile mode. I love how the background here looks swampy, essentially showing what it would look like if you happened across Galarian Stunfisk in its natural environment where it's hiding, waiting to snap at the feet or greedy hands of passersby.

Shining Fates Shiny Galarian Stunfisk: Finally, we finish up with the Shiny version of Galarian Stunfisk, which takes its colorway from the original Stunfisk palette. It's a clever design that is well-illustrated by tetsuya koizumi for Shining Fates. I also love the incredibly high derp-factor of this card, with Stunfisk looking every bit as unintimidating as the PLANETA Tsuji's V is intimidating. This isn't one of the top chase cards of Shining Fates, but I think this little textured Shiny is an underrated addition to quite a fun set.