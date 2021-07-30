TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Magneton Pokémon Cards

In honor of this week's Ultra Unlock Part One: Time event in Pokémon GO in which Magneton is available as a Tier Three raid boss, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Magneton cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Magneton picks in the comments below.

Ah, one of the original Base Set holos. At the time, I have to be completely upfront with you, a Magneton pull wasn't considered a huge win. However, looking back, I think it's quite a charming holographic card. Keiji Kinebuchi was operating with the 3D artwork style that would go on to define the look of Pokémon-GX and the early Pokémon-V twenty years later. Other instances of early computer-generated artwork in the TCG has an incredibly outdated look, as you can see from the trainer cards in the set. However, this style was perfectly utilized for a Pokémon on which this look makes sense. A classic card.

We go from the first to the best. Team Rocket introduced Dark Pokémon, giving this Magneton a hell of a lot of attitude. The best part about this card, though, is the utilization of the holofoil. The artwork for Magneton is quite small and the looming Rocket shadow doesn't take up much room either. This allows the entire card to sparkle with the beautiful silver foil, giving ample room for swirling galaxy foil effects. Miki Tanaka may have drawn this decades ago, but it remains the top Magneton card ever produced.

Finally, we move into the modern era with this Kyoko Umemoto Magneton from Hidden Fates. This card from that modern classic set's Shiny Vault subset depicts Magneton in its golden Shiny form. The Shinies from this set must be seen to be appreciated. The holographic foil, which recreates the burst of sparkles you see in Pokémon games when encountering a Shiny, is perfectly textured to elevate these beyond mere holographic cards.