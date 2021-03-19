TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Manectric Pokémon Cards

In honor of Manectric joining Mega Raids in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Manectric cards from the Pokémon TCG. We're covering modern and vintage here, and we'd love to hear from you as well. Let us know your four favorite Manectric cards in the comments below.

Mitsuhiro Arita has been a staple artist in the Pokémon TCG ever since Base Set, so as the modern sets soar lets not forget vintage sets like EX Ruby & Sapphire that came out at a time when the TCG was a bit less popular. This gorgeous Manectric card has a noble simplicity to it, with a stellar illustration showing off Manectric's design over a gorgeous, dark, galaxy holo pattern.

Here, Manectric as drawn by Hisao Nakamura in the EX Crystal Guardians expansion howls at the moon. Listen, I love the galaxy foil pattern of vintage holos. These came out at a time when holos were some of the most exciting cards that you could pull in a pack of Pokémon cards. This style of foil looks especially stunning over a night sky, which Nakamura taps into with this brilliant Manectric card.

Man, oh man is the time of the lowercase ex cards an underrated era! Hikaru Koike's Manectric itself is honestly a bit on the computer-generated side for my personal taste, but the style of this card elevates it in a huge way. The silvery borders spark with holo-foil, making this style of card one of the absolute most unique vintage cards.

Finally, we enter into somewhat of a more modern era with 2014's XY: Phantom Forces, where we get a Full Art Manectric EX from Ryo Ueda. This textured card makes it seem like Manectric is at the center of a storm raging toward us, creating one of the most fierce depictions of this Pokémon in TCG history.