TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Solrock Pokémon Cards

In honor of Lunatone and Solrock migrating to opposite hemispheres yesterday in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Solrock cards from the Pokémon TCG. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Solrock picks in the comments below.

Solrock first appeared as a stunning holographic card in EX Sandstorm. Hajime Kusajima illustrated this Pokémon TCG debut, and looking at this vintage classic reminds me of how beautiful the galaxy foil style could be when given the space to shine. There are older holos that sometimes feature too much space taken up by the Pokémon itself, leaving little room for the holofoil. Cards like this, where the holo has the majority of the card to sparkle and shine, is the perfect way to find swirls and secret Poké Balls in the holo pattern. On top of that, Solrock's depiction is a total win here.

Kyoko Umemoto goes an intriguing direction with this EX Deoxys Solrock. With a simplistic and stylized background intentionally lacking detail, a hyper-detailed Solrock is able to take the spotlight even more. Umemoto prevents these two differing styles from clashing by rendering Solrock and the background with the same color style, using rich colors with minimal rendering. A unique, perfect card.

Finally, we get a bit more modern with this Midori Harada Solrock from XY: Primal Clash, an underrated set that focused on the Primal formes of Groudon and Kyogre. (Underrated, perhaps because of a reputation of having a viciously difficult pull rate.) Solrock looks hot to the touch here, with the background color taking advantage of the tan color of "Fighting-type" Pokémon cards to deliver a piece of art that makes one feel like they're in the desert hoping for a Cacnea to show up.