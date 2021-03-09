TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Tornadus Pokémon Cards

In honor of this week's Tornadus feature in Pokémon GO raids, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Tornadus cards from the Pokémon TCG. We're covering modern and vintage here, and we'd love to hear from you as well. Let us know your four favorite Tornadus cards in the comments below.

It's a simple card and the computer-generated style that 5ban Graphics goes with often is overused, but it works nicely here. This is not an EX or GX but rather a standard, Full Art Pokémon card meant to spotlight this Legendary Pokémon in its Incarnate Forme. It's about as basic as it can get, but I personally love the silvery borders that work quite well with the swirling clouds of the background.

Legendary Treasures sees the best Landorus card ever printed — to me, anyway. This epic, special set had a regular numbered set with a Radiant Collection subset that spotlighted cute versions of the Pokémon. Oddly, while Landorus is objectively pretty uncute, this card by Miki Tanaka, which is part of the Legendary Treasures standard set, would fit into the Radiant Collection with great ease. The horizontal pink lines work perfectly with the holo pattern of the time, creating a card with sass, style, and depth of field.

5ban shinies again here, delivering an action-packed Tornadus in its Therian forme. Tornadus takes full vantage of the Plasma Freeze format with this Full Art EX, making it look as if Tornadus is about to burst out of the card itself.

Speaking of bursting out of the card, this Tornadus EX by Ryo Ueda sees the Legendary Pokémon back in its Incarnate Forme, grabbing the card's border as if to propel itself forward to punch a collector. Or, better yet, a scalper.