TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Wooloo Pokémon Cards

In honor of the end of the Ultra Unlock Part Three: Sword & Shield event in Pokémon GO, let's take a look at some of the best Wooloo cards from the Pokémon TCG. Normally, we cover both vintage and modern cards in these spotlight pieces, but Wooloo is a new arrival in the current Sword & Shield era of the TCG. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Wooloo picks in the comments below.

Sword & Shield Wooloo: All right, so I have to come clean right upfront. Unless I am somehow mistaken… there only two Wooloo cards ever printed that didn't make the list and one of them has not yet been translated into English. What do you want me to say, it's a new Pokémon! You have to admit, though, that this first one would've made any list of top Wooloo cards even in later years. The cute expression of Wooloo's face and the delicate, pastel background makes this Sword & Shield base set Wooloo by Mizue a beautiful debut for this fluffy Pokémon.

SWSH Black Star Promo Wooloo: A little more basic but still adorable is Hitoshi Ariga's Wooloo. This was an SWSH Black Star Promo card only available in single-pack check lane blisters. However, it was re-released with a new, glittery holo pattern in cereal boxes for General Mill's promotion earlier this year.

Shining Fates Shiny Wooloo: Just like the Galarian Stunfisk entry, we finish up with a Shiny Wooloo from Shining Fates. Illustrated by Kyoko Umemoto, this card is a perfect Baby Shiny. The design on Shiny Wooloo takes a classic idea (flip the color palette for the Shiny form) and turns it into a good-looking, highly collectible Pokémon card. The color palette of this black sheep looks amazing in contrast to the bright yellow sparkles of the textured, Shiny foil behind it.