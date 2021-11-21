Team Spirit Have Been Crowned Red Bull Flick 2021 Champions

Red Bull held their 2v2 CS:GO event this weekend called Red Bull Flick, and in the end, Team Spirit walked away with the title. Taking place in Helsinki over the course of the past two days, this brings a close to a tournament that brought in competitors from over 30 countries trying to claim the top title and the prize reward We have the rundown from Red Bull themselves below, and you can check out the complete second day of the tournament in the video below.

The Red Bull Flick Invitational Helsinki kicked off with a showcase on Saturday 20th, seeing duos of the best amateurs and the seasoned pros including G2's 'niKo' and 'huNter' and OG's 'valde' & 'Aleksib' go head to head in Finland's largest convention centre. After five nail biting rounds, Team Spirit were the only professional team to survive the elimination rounds, with amateur teams DepressionDuo, doggonogog, PardiPojad, ALPARTAY, GUESS, Garnuchy and swiiiry all securing their well-deserved place in the play-offs the next day.

An epic start to the second day of the Invitational saw Finnish amateurs ardiPoja dominate the stage, defeating pro's Team Spirit and amateur duo swiiiry to bag their spot in the Grand Final. After an impressive finish in the loser's final against swiiiry, Team Spirit fought back to lock in their spot against PardiPoja in the Grand Final. A clash of the ages, Red Bull Flick saw home town heroes PardiPoja and Team Spirit wow the fans with a CS:GO masterclass in the Grand Final. Keeping the crowd on the edge of their seat, it all came down to the final round where Team Spirit managed to outclass PardiPoja and secure the victory, and the title of Red Bull Flick champions.

"In the lead up, we kept practicing and in particular kept practicing our head shots…and we did it perfectly," said Boris "magixx" Vorobyev from Team Spirit. "I think you should never let emotions control you, you need to stay focused and calm and everything should all work out"