Teamfight Tactics Reveals TFT Weekend for Set 15: K.O. Coliseum

Teamfight Tactics has revealed new details about their latest set coming to the game, as Set 15: K.O. Coliseum will be shown off this weekend

TFT Weekend event runs July 11-13, featuring exclusive content and reveals for Set 15 fans.

Cyber City Tactician's Crown tournament highlights intense competition and player showdowns.

Special videos, dev drops, and global showmatches offer behind-the-scenes looks at new gameplay.

Riot Games confirmed that Teamfight Tactics will reveal more details for Set 15: K.O. Coliseum this weekend, as they are planning another TFT Weekend event. First and foremost, the team confirmed the new set will launch on July 30, 2025, giving players an all-new chunk of content to have fun with. But before that, we have to find out what that content will be, as they have three days' worth of content reveals taking place from July 11-13. This will include a number of integrations, including the Teamfight Tactics: Cyber City (Set 14) Tactician's Crown tournament, and several events focused on K.O. Coliseum. We have the details of what you can expect below, as more info about the set will be revealed this weekend.

Teamfight Tactics – Set 15: K.O. Coliseum – TFT Weekend Plans

In K.O. Coliseum, players will rally their dream team for the ultimate anime fighting tournament of the century. Channel your inner magic girl with Seraphine, practice your battle stance with Lee Sin, and summon the ultimate battle mech as you fight for the top spot. The lineup of TFT Weekend integrations taking place from Friday, July 11 – Sunday, July 13 includes:

Friday, July 11 The Cyber City Tactician's Crown tournament will kick off with 40 players competing in six games. The K.O. Coliseum set cinematic video will be revealed.

Saturday, July 12 The top 32 players will advance in 7 games in the Tactician's Crown, which will also feature a Pro Circuit introduction video.

Sunday, July 13 The top 8 players remaining in the Tactician's Crown will battle it out for the coveted title of Teamfight Tactics: Cyber City champion! The K.O. Coliseum dev drop video will be unveiled after Game 2. The video will provide fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the new set, featuring commentary from the developers. A K.O. Coliseum showmatch at the end of the Tactician's Crown broadcast featuring players from around the globe.



