Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics, Video Games | Tagged: Teamfight Tactics Revival: Dawn of Heroes

Teamfight Tactics Revival: Dawn of Heroes Reveals Release Date

Riot Games revealed a new limited-time game mode this week, as Teamfight Tactics Revival: Dawn of Heroes will arrive later this month

Article Summary Riot Games announces new limited-time mode, Teamfight Tactics Revival: Dawn of Heroes, launching September 25.

Revival: Dawn of Heroes revisits Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes, featuring core mechanics like Radiant Items and Divine Blessing.

New Revival Ladder progression system introduced, offering unique ranks and free rewards for skilled gameplay.

New Set Revival Augments bring fresh traits and champion abilities, like Monstrous Chopper and Death Approaches.

Riot Games revealed a new limited-time game mode is coming to Teamfight Tactics, as Teamfight Tactics Revival: Dawn of Heroes will arrive later this month. This is essentially a set revival as they dip back into the game's history with Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes. Technically known as Set 5.5, this was the mid-set update for its fifth set, Teamfight Tactics: Reckoning, which was launched back in July 2021. That update brought with it a few different mechanics that have become core elements of the current game, including Radiant Items, Divine Blessing, and Tome of Traits. Revival: Dawn of Heroes will be available on PC and mobile from September 25 – November 4, 2024. We have a few details about it from the team below, and a video you can check out above as the devs go over some of the things you should know.

Teamfight Tactics Revival: Dawn of Heroes

Teamfight Tactics Revival: Dawn of Heroes provides a fresh twist on gameplay and a new progression system based on the mid-set update for Teamfight Tactics' fifth set, Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes.

Revival Ladder – A new progression system where players can unlock new ranks and free rewards for both their skill and how they play TFT with the Revival game mode.

A new progression system where players can unlock new ranks and free rewards for both their skill and how they play TFT with the Revival game mode. Updated Ceremony – The heroic Pengu will descend to your board and grant blessings to help you power up your units.

The heroic Pengu will descend to your board and grant blessings to help you power up your units. New Set Revival Augments – Since augments did not exist with the original set, Revival: Dawn of Heroes will also introduce traits and champion augments for the set such as: The Monstrous Chopper – For the Abomination trait where the Monstrosity equips an ax to do additional cleave damage. The player will gain a Kalista and Nunu. Death Approaches – Allows Thresh to now hook himself to the farthest enemy and do additional damage on his next attack reminiscent of his League of Legends gameplay.

Since augments did not exist with the original set, Revival: Dawn of Heroes will also introduce traits and champion augments for the set such as:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!