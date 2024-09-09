Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics, Video Games | Tagged: Teamfight Tactics Revival: Dawn of Heroes
Teamfight Tactics Revival: Dawn of Heroes Reveals Release Date
Riot Games revealed a new limited-time game mode this week, as Teamfight Tactics Revival: Dawn of Heroes will arrive later this month
Article Summary
- Riot Games announces new limited-time mode, Teamfight Tactics Revival: Dawn of Heroes, launching September 25.
- Revival: Dawn of Heroes revisits Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes, featuring core mechanics like Radiant Items and Divine Blessing.
- New Revival Ladder progression system introduced, offering unique ranks and free rewards for skilled gameplay.
- New Set Revival Augments bring fresh traits and champion abilities, like Monstrous Chopper and Death Approaches.
Riot Games revealed a new limited-time game mode is coming to Teamfight Tactics, as Teamfight Tactics Revival: Dawn of Heroes will arrive later this month. This is essentially a set revival as they dip back into the game's history with Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes. Technically known as Set 5.5, this was the mid-set update for its fifth set, Teamfight Tactics: Reckoning, which was launched back in July 2021. That update brought with it a few different mechanics that have become core elements of the current game, including Radiant Items, Divine Blessing, and Tome of Traits. Revival: Dawn of Heroes will be available on PC and mobile from September 25 – November 4, 2024. We have a few details about it from the team below, and a video you can check out above as the devs go over some of the things you should know.
Teamfight Tactics Revival: Dawn of Heroes
Teamfight Tactics Revival: Dawn of Heroes provides a fresh twist on gameplay and a new progression system based on the mid-set update for Teamfight Tactics' fifth set, Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes.
- Revival Ladder – A new progression system where players can unlock new ranks and free rewards for both their skill and how they play TFT with the Revival game mode.
- Updated Ceremony – The heroic Pengu will descend to your board and grant blessings to help you power up your units.
- New Set Revival Augments – Since augments did not exist with the original set, Revival: Dawn of Heroes will also introduce traits and champion augments for the set such as:
- The Monstrous Chopper – For the Abomination trait where the Monstrosity equips an ax to do additional cleave damage. The player will gain a Kalista and Nunu.
- Death Approaches – Allows Thresh to now hook himself to the farthest enemy and do additional damage on his next attack reminiscent of his League of Legends gameplay.