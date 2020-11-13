Is The "Electric for Electabuzz" Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?

Electabuzz Community Day is happening this Sunday, November 15th, from 11 AM – 5 PM local time in Pokémon GO. As with all recent Community Day Events, there is a $0.99 ticket in the in-game shop, which will give trainers access to the Community Day research, Electric For Electabuzz. We are here to break down what this ticket will include and if it is worth it for Pokémon GO players to make this purchase.

The best way to determine what will be included in the Electric for Electabuzz ticket in Pokémon GO is to look at last month's Community Day Ticket. These have all been very consistent, so if you think the research questline and its rewards for October's Charmander Community Day were worth the dollar, then you will likely feel that way about the Electabuzz ticket.

The Charmander Community Day ticketed research included:

10 Pokéballs

40 Charmander Candy

2 Charmander encounters

1 Charmeleon encounter

1 Charizard encounter

11000 Stardust

7000 XP

2 Incense

1 Rocket Radar

5 Silver Pinap Berries

3 Rare Candies

300 Charizard Mega Energy

So, some obvious differences here… there's no Mega Energy for Electabuzz Community Day and because Electabuzz's first stage of Elekid is a Baby Pokémon, there's no telling if all three stages will be catchable from the Research. (Elekid will be in 2KM Eggs, though, so this doesn't matter much.) A great way to tell what will be included instead of the Mega Energy is by looking to earlier Community Days this year. The Gastly paid research simply rewarded more Gastly candy and Golden Razz Berries.

The real draws of this paid research every month is the Stardust and the Rocket Radar, though. Our advice here is to look at these items and determine if you think they are worth one dollar, because the majority of these are likely to be repeated for this Electabuzz ticket in Pokémon GO. Personally, I recommend the ticket. At only one dollar, these historically offer quite a lot and gives fun tasks to complete on Community Day.