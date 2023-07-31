Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Son Goten Leader

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals a new Green-colored card from the September 2023 expansion Critical Blow: Son Goten Leader.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we don't know anything about this set other than those facts and information regarding a few promo cards. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Green-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

So far, we have seen the Broly-focused cards of the Green-section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. Now, we see the heroic Leader opposite Broly: Son Goten, which shows Goten on the front superimposed over his Super Saiyan form, as seen in the early Buu Saga and Z-era Broly movies. Flip the card over to reveal a familial team-up, referencing the climax of Broly – Season Coming: SS Son Gohan & SS Son Goten, Brothers, which shows both characters in their Super Saiyan forms. Goten is a good choice for the focus here, as the enraged and deluded Broly mistakes the young Saiyan for Goku, stoking memories of Goku as a child. This is quite a solid section, and I appreciate that the focus is broad by pulling in all three Z-era Broly movies.

