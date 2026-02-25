Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Paper Cult, Tears of Metal

Tears of Metal Confirmed For Early Access This Spring

After being teased for several months, Tears of Metal has confirmed that its coming to Early Access soon, but still no date set

Article Summary Tears of Metal launches in Early Access this spring, with a new trailer but no exact release date yet.

Play the updated Tears of Metal demo on Steam during Steam Next Fest for an early hands-on experience.

Battle foes with friends in a medieval hack-and-slash co-op roguelike set in war-torn Scotland.

Unlock heroes, artifacts, permanent upgrades, and expand settlements over 45 handcrafted environments.

Indie game developer and publisher Paper Cult confirmed that Tears of Metal will be coming to Early Access this Spring. The team released a new trailer today and basically told us it was coming sometime in the Spring, but failed to nail down a date, as it looks like they're going to drag out the official reveal. For now, you can play an updated demo on Steam for Steam Next Fest and watch the latest trailer here.

Tears of Metal

Tears of Metal is a medieval hack-and-slash co-op roguelike. Carve through hordes of enemies to reclaim your island with the help of your formidable Scottish battalion. As you advance deeper into the trenches, uncover more about the mysterious Dragon Meteor and the treacherous enemy invasion. Carve through hordes of enemies on vast battlefields, by yourself or with your friends. Difficult challenges await at every turn. Fight your way across the island and wield unique combinations of mighty powers on every attempt. Rally more Scottish troops and grant them permanent upgrades as they acquire experience and grow stronger.

The Dragon Stone Meteor event brought swarms of occupiers to your doors, and along with it, mysterious and dangerous powers. Inscribe your name in legends, and lead your troops in a campaign to reclaim your home. Obtain powerful upgrades and combine them with over a hundred artifacts to create distinctive and devastating builds. Choose from multiple unique playable heroes and unleash increasingly explosive and lethal attacks directly from the frontlines. As the action unfolds, prepare to face the ominous power mined from the Dragon Stone.

Your soldiers gain permanent skills between campaigns. Recruit, upgrade and fight alongside them as they become essential assets in your upcoming battles. Expand your settlement between campaigns to gain access to new shops and buy permanent upgrades or even unlock difficult challenges for greater rewards. Complete special objectives to discover new artifacts, playable characters, cosmetics, upgrades and combos. Unearth plenty of secrets as you traverse the war-torn battlefields. Reconquer your island with your friends or by yourself through over 45 handcrafted environments with endless opportunities for unique scenarios and objectives. Invite friends to join your campaign and share the glories of victory!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!