Techland Apologizes To Fans For Dying Light 2 DLC Delay

Techland has issued an apology note to the fans of Dying Light 2 as they have had to delay the first major story DLC pack until September 2022. Originally the team had plans to reveal a new storyline that was to be added to the game as a DLC pack in the next few weeks and that we would be getting it over the Summer. Those plans have now been pushed back as the team needs more time to work on everything. So, that prompted them to send the letter we have for you below, explaining the situation and assuring fans that the DLC will come out, it just won't be for another four months. Delays are nothing new for the game as it sat in development for quite some time compared to when it was first announced. However, at least we won't be waiting a year to see this DLC.

Dear Pilgrims, Your feedback has always been our top priority. That's why, at Techland, we strive to be as open and as honest with you as possible. Over the last few months, we have focused on adding some of your most requested features, such as New Game + mode, FOV slider for consoles, and many co-op improvements. On top of that, in June, we will introduce the first game Chapter entitled "In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner," filled with content and events, as well as the highly anticipated photo mode. That being said, we need a bit more time to develop the first story [Dying Light 2] DLC, which is now planned to be released in September. We apologize for the delay, but we firmly believe that our community, fans, and gamers deserve to receive some truly unforgettable experiences. We want the first major story DLC to meet your expectations by giving it the absolute highest level of polish. Thank you for your trust and support, #PeopleOfTechland