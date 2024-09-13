Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed Gets Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, as we get a better look at the gameplay to come

Outright Games has released a new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, giving us a better look at the gameplay. This trailer is the first time we've had a really good look at the way the game will work, along with many of the characters and enemies you'll encounter in this new story featuring the 2023 film's incarnation of the Heroes in a Half-Shell. Enjoy the trailer above, as the game will be released on PC and consoles on October 18, 2024.

Discover who's behind the new threat causing unrest as players slide into the sewers and speed through the streets of New York in a variety of high-energy missions. Uniquely hone each of the Turtles' abilities in a powerful new skill tree by racking up combat XP and leveling up ally friendships to unlock new exciting locations to explore. Meet familiar faces like Master Splinter, April, Bebop, Rocksteady, and more as players take control of the four masked heroes, each with their own unique combat playstyle. With an engaging, all-new storyline that follows the events of the movie, embark on an adrenaline-fueled adventure in solo mode or up to 2-player co-op as the brothers battle to keep their newfound happiness and pursue their dreams of attending a regular high school.

As the city declares a curfew, skate through the streets, grind on rails, and zipline between buildings amid a dynamic night and day cycle, which brings the colorful essence of New York to life. Players can discover an array of collectibles hidden across the graffitied city as they wreak havoc in dynamic brawls, dodge incoming trains, and immerse themselves in the gang's interactive world like never before. Infused with the Turtles' infectious humor, the upcoming game is set to see the return of Nicolas Cantu voicing Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, Micah Abbey as Donatello, and Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo as the movie cast reprise their roles as the titular Turtles. Also set to delight fans of the film, lead character designer Woodrow White lends his acclaimed art style to the game as he conjures up a new breed of mutants in his iconic manner.

