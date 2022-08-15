Arcade1Up Announces The NFL Blitz Legends Arcade Cabinet

After weeks of rumors and their own promo teasing, Arcade1Up confirmed this morning they're releasing the NFL Blitz Legends arcade cabinet. A remake of the original Midway Games/EA Sports title from 1997, this is a top-to-bottom recreation of the cabinet that became one of the most popular arcade sports titles of the '90s. (Second only to NBA Jam.) For the first time in the franchise's history, you can get three of the most popular titles in one cabinet as they're giving you the original NFL Blitz, along with NFL Blitz '99 and NFL Blitz 2000: Gold Edition. You can currently pre-order the cabinet at their website, with the main cabinet going for $600 and branded stools going for $80 each. We have more info on the cabinet, along with a quote from the company and a trailer below.

To bring an authentic NFL Blitz Legends experience into the homes of football fans and gamers alike, Arcade1Up partnered with the National Football League (NFL) and the Field Greats Association (FGA) to ensure that hundreds of the game's players are featured including Dan Marino (Miami Dolphins), Jerry Rice (San Francisco 49ers), Deion Sanders (Denver Broncos), Cris Carter (Minnesota Vikings), Jerome Bettis (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Terrell Davis (Denver Broncos). For the first time in the Blitz franchise, players can play on a home arcade machine and compete online with Wi-Fi multiplayer and leaderboard. True to the original games, NFL Blitz Legends gets straight to the fun with easy-to-understand gameplay that highlights the best parts of the game including Hail Mary's, interceptions, sacks and huge rushing yards. Built to resemble the iconic NFL Blitz found at retro arcades, NFL Blitz Legends is a five-foot-tall arcade machine featuring NFL legends on the sides of the cabinet with retro team logos and uniforms featured in the artwork and gameplay, ensuring an authentic gaming experience. In addition to Wi-Fi multiplayer and leaderboard, the arcade machine has a 17-inch screen with a light-up marquee and 49-way joystick.

"We could not be more excited to bring NFL Blitz Legends to fans who have been waiting years for the return of this iconic game," said Scott Bachrach, CEO, Arcade1Up. "Our team spent the better part of the last two years making sure we both honored the games' past while bringing it up to today's modern standards with AAA development efforts in partnership with the NFL and FGA, and I think we've achieved that in an unbelievable feat of fun, exciting, action-packed gameplay while reengineering the original game."