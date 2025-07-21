Posted in: Atari, Bandai Namco, Games, Pac-Man, Retro Games, san diego comic con, Video Games | Tagged: Pac-Man Collection, SDCC 2025

Atari's Pac-Man Collection To Debut During San Diego Comic Con

Pac-Man will be making an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, as Atari and Bandai Namco will show off the Pac-Man Collection

Article Summary Atari and Bandai Namco team up for a new Pac-Man Collection debuting at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

The collection features a Pac-Man themed Atari 2600+ console, Ghost Joysticks, and new game releases

Exclusive High Score Collection includes Pac-Man: Double Feature, Galaga, Dig Dug, and Xevious for Atari 7800

Limited Gold Edition Pac-Man cartridges and Namco Connection DLC will be available at SDCC 2025

Atari and Bandai Namco have come together for a new special collection, as they will debut the new Pac-Man Collection at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. The two companies will release the original Pac-Man titles for Atari's '80s consoles, both individually and as a pack, as part of the game's 45th Anniversary. As well as produce some specialty items, such as the yellow 2600 you see here, colorway joysticks for all of the ghosts, and even a special Gold Edition, only sold at the convention. We have the details about this new retro collab below as they'll be on display the event from July 24-27.

Atari x Pac-Man Collection

In tribute to the original video game romance that brought Pac-Man to home consoles for the first time on the Atari 2600, the collection is infused with Pac-Man's signature style, including colorful Ghost Joysticks, a vibrant yellow Atari 2600+ console, an all-new Pac-Man game and much more. The Atari and Bandai Namco collaboration features a variety of different offerings for Atari and Pac-Man fans, including:

Atari 2600+ Pac-Man Edition: This brand new version of the iconic console comes in signature Pac-Man yellow, featuring illuminated character icons across the front. The bundle also includes the Pac-Man: Double Feature 2-in-1 cartridge and a Pac-Man Edition of the Atari CX40+ Wireless Joystick. The Atari 2600+ Pac-Man Edition and game cartridges, manufactured by Plaion – Atari's official partner on the Atari+ console ecosystem – is now available for pre-order at $169.99 USD.

Pac-Man: Double Feature 2-in-1 Cartridge: This dual game cartridge includes Pac-Man 7800, a brand new, arcade-style version of the classic, along with Pac-Man 2600, the very first home console release of the game.

This dual game cartridge includes Pac-Man 7800, a brand new, arcade-style version of the classic, along with Pac-Man 2600, the very first home console release of the game. CX40+ Wireless Joystick: The Pac-Man edition joystick is available in five colors: Pac-Man (Yellow), Blinky (Red), Inky (Blue), Pinky (Pink), and Clyde (Orange). Additional CX40+ Wireless Joystick will cost $39.99 USD each.

High Score Collection: Atari is also releasing the ultimate collection of Bandai Namco classics for the Atari 7800, featuring Galaga, Dig Dug, Xevious, and the all-new Pac-Man: Double Feature game. Each game comes individually packaged in exclusive collector's packaging, with unique cartridge colors for each game and bonus extras only available in this special edition box set. The High Score Collection will cost $139.99 USD. Standard edition cartridges for all four games will also be available separately for $34.99 USD each and will ship with full-color user manuals.

Atari is also releasing the ultimate collection of Bandai Namco classics for the Atari 7800, featuring Galaga, Dig Dug, Xevious, and the all-new Pac-Man: Double Feature game. Each game comes individually packaged in exclusive collector's packaging, with unique cartridge colors for each game and bonus extras only available in this special edition box set. The High Score Collection will cost $139.99 USD. Standard edition cartridges for all four games will also be available separately for $34.99 USD each and will ship with full-color user manuals. Exclusive Gold Edition (San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusive): During SDCC, Atari will distribute 1,000 exclusive Golden BOX Editions of Pac-Man: Double Feature. Each $99.99 collector's set includes a 2-in-1 cartridge in one of five surprise Team Ghost or Pac-Man colors (red, blue, pink, orange or yellow), plus a limited-edition patch and pin. No purchase necessary to enter or win, in accordance with California state law.

During SDCC, Atari will distribute 1,000 exclusive Golden BOX Editions of Pac-Man: Double Feature. Each $99.99 collector's set includes a 2-in-1 cartridge in one of five surprise Team Ghost or Pac-Man colors (red, blue, pink, orange or yellow), plus a limited-edition patch and pin. No purchase necessary to enter or win, in accordance with California state law. The Namco Connection: This DLC expansion tells the story of the early partnership between the two companies and will be available later this year for Atari 50. The Namco Connection will feature the best-selling Pac-Man for Atari 2600, along with a collection of titles from the Atari 2600, Atari 5200, and Atari 7800, including Galaga, Dig Dug, and Xevious. Players can jump straight into any game or explore the collection chronologically through an interactive timeline featuring developer interviews, archival documents, photos from the era and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!