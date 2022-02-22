Tencent Games Acquires "Nightingale" Studio Inflexion Games

Tencent Games revealed this morning that they have officially acquired Inflexion Games, the studio behind the upcoming game Nightingale. The publisher purchased the entire stake in the studio from British tech company Improbable, however, they did not specify for how much at the time it was announced. According to the minor details released today, the Edmonton-based studio will essentially continue with operations as usual as CEO Aaryn Flynn (Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and Star Wars: The Old Republic) will continue to lead the studio as they push forward with their its first game. We have quotes from the announcement below as we wait to see what influence Tencent will have over the studio moving forward.

"As announced at the end of January, and while we focus our efforts on accelerating in the metaverse, we want to make sure that the games developed by our internal studios benefit from the support of publishers with leading track records of bringing games to market. So we couldn't have hoped to have found a better partner than Tencent for Inflexion Games and for Nightingale," said Improbable CEO, Herman Narula. "We look forward to our continued collaboration with Aaryn and the Inflexion Games team as they explore potential use of our technology offerings for Nightingale and beyond.."

"The highly talented team at Inflexion Games has a proven track record of developing engaging universes that combine compelling action with great gameplay. The initial reaction to Nightingale has been incredibly positive and we look forward to supporting Inflexion in realising its vision for this and future titles," said Pete Smith, VP of Partnerships for Tencent Games Global.

"It's a privilege to work with the Tencent family," said Aaryn Flynn, CEO of Inflexion Games. "The depth of knowledge and expertise that Tencent's global teams provide, and their empowerment of our team's independence and creative spirit, offer an invaluable opportunity for collaboration. We look forward to working together on Nightingale's Early Access launch later this year."