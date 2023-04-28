Teppen Launches New Demon Dogfight Card Pack This Week GungoHo Online has released a new update for Teppen this week as you can get your hands on the new Demon Dogfight Card Pack.

GungHo Online Entertainment has released a new update for Teppen today as players can get their hands on the new Demon Dogfight Card Pack. This is an all-out monster party as they have added cards featuring iconic monsters and demons from Capcom properties such as Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and the Darkstalkers series. The new expansion will have you fighting a century-old battle between warring demon tribes trying to claim the magical power of the Forbidden Fruit. We have the full rundown of everything added into this pack as it's available now.

Monstrous Mayhem

One hundred years ago before the world of Teppen as we know it, a "Forbidden Fruit" appears under the light of the red moon to bestow overwhelming magical power upon anyone who holds it. Warring demon tribes clash over this power, and demons from the Darkstalkers series recruit monsters from the Monster Hunter series to their sides; some by choice, and others by force. These epic pairs—Morrigan Aensland & Lunagaron, Demitri Maximoff & Malzeno, and Jedah Dohma & Garangolm—toil to gain the power for themselves. To keep it from the armies of hell, Shiranui from the Okami series also descends onto the battlefield. Who will win and claim the fruit for themselves?

New Teppen Cards

Take a stand and challenge opposing demon hordes with deadly new allies. The Black card "Underworld Lord Jedah," the Purple card "New Demon Queen Morrigan," the Red Card "Dark Scion Demitri," and the Green Card "Donalbain" all enter the fray! Here's a look at Underworld Lord Jedah:

Type: Unit

Tribe: Demon

Rarity: Legendary

MP: 6

Attack: 2

HP: 9

Effects: <Spillover> When placed on the field, send all Unit Cards with an MP cost of 6 or more in your hand and EX Pocket to the Graveyard. If a card is sent to the Graveyard by this effect, Explore for Salvation of Souls. When another unit dies: Yout Hero gains +2 Life.



Campaigns & Events

To celebrate "Demon Dogfight," new and returning BGMs will be available in the Soul Shop.

Players can pick up "Golden Mane -Rajang: Rise Version" (Monster Hunter Rise) and "Gate" (Megaman X6) starting May 15 through June 1, 2023, for 5000 Souls each.

Returning tracks from the Mega Man series, Devil May Cry series, and Monster Hunter series will be available May 2 through May 19, 2023, for 4000 Souls each.

Players can also test their skills in the limited-time Event Quest "Mission of Ruin" to earn new relics and player icons like Sakura, Palico, Vergil, and Decapre. Those who purchase the Teppen Special Pack 21, on sale May 1 through May 31, 2023, will get a chance to earn the new "Yellow Headband (Ryu)" Skin.

Card Rotation

The "Genma Onslaught" card set rotates out of Standard Mode with the introduction of "Demon Dogfight." The following card sets are no longer allowed in Standard Mode: