Teppen Launches New Event As Resident Evil Takes Over

GungHo Online Entertainment has launched a new event into Teppen this morning as many villains from Resident Evil have taken over. In what is comically being called Super Spooky Village, you'll be getting a creepy crusade as they introduce new characters from Resident Evil Village and Ghosts' n Goblins in a special mashup update along with characters from Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, and more. You can read up on everything you need to know about the event below as it is officially live starting today.

A humble village became the scene of a nightmare as its leader welcomed a curse to resurrect her daughter. The villagers, incompatible with the evil curse, were twisted into monstrous creatures. The cursed village's leader has stolen away Princess Prin Prin from Ghosts 'n Goblins, seeing the princess as the perfect vessel for resurrecting her daughter. Her rescuer needs to fight through hell to save her. Arthur, a brave knight in silver armor, sets off to save his love Princess Prin Prin. He must defeat the mighty forces of the four Noble Families of Resident Evil Village, Alcina Dimitrescu, Karl Heisenberg, Salvatore Moreau, and Donna Beneviento, to save his princess. Meanwhile, the mysterious White Cat Circus is preparing for their show! Watch Felicia from Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers' Revenge play her game of cat-and-mouse with Lady Dimitrescu and the Four Lords in a separate card pack.

Complete a Hero's Quest

The altered <Quest> ability allows players to level up their unit if certain conditions are met during battle. Use this feature to build stronger decks and change the game! New conditions include playing a Unit with attack power of four or more, playing a Unit from the EX-Pocket, searching for a Friendly Unit, or sending a card from the deck to the graveyard.

New Teppen Cards

Fight alongside Arthur against the Four Lords to save Princess Prin Prin. The Black card "Puppeteer Lady Donna," the Purple card "Towering Lady Dimitrescu," the Red Card "Mutant Lord Moreau," and the Green Card "Engineer Lord Heisenberg" all enter the fray with new tricks and traps! Here's a look at Lady Dimitrescu:

Type: Unit

Tribe: Human Creature

Rarity: Legendary

MP: 6

Attack: 2

HP: 5

Effects: <Heavy Pierce> When played: Explore for Extraction. When HP becomes 8 or higher for the first time: Gain +2 for Attack and Explore for Extraction. Decimate: Gain +5 HP.



New Cammy EX-Skin

Players can unlock Cammy from Street Fighter as she joins Teppen as an EX-Skin for Nero. She is obtainable via the 3rd Anniversary Pack 1 starting July 5 in the Card Pack Shop with accompanying cards.