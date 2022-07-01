Teppen Launches New Event As Resident Evil Takes Over
GungHo Online Entertainment has launched a new event into Teppen this morning as many villains from Resident Evil have taken over. In what is comically being called Super Spooky Village, you'll be getting a creepy crusade as they introduce new characters from Resident Evil Village and Ghosts' n Goblins in a special mashup update along with characters from Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, and more. You can read up on everything you need to know about the event below as it is officially live starting today.
A humble village became the scene of a nightmare as its leader welcomed a curse to resurrect her daughter. The villagers, incompatible with the evil curse, were twisted into monstrous creatures. The cursed village's leader has stolen away Princess Prin Prin from Ghosts 'n Goblins, seeing the princess as the perfect vessel for resurrecting her daughter. Her rescuer needs to fight through hell to save her. Arthur, a brave knight in silver armor, sets off to save his love Princess Prin Prin. He must defeat the mighty forces of the four Noble Families of Resident Evil Village, Alcina Dimitrescu, Karl Heisenberg, Salvatore Moreau, and Donna Beneviento, to save his princess. Meanwhile, the mysterious White Cat Circus is preparing for their show! Watch Felicia from Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers' Revenge play her game of cat-and-mouse with Lady Dimitrescu and the Four Lords in a separate card pack.
Complete a Hero's Quest
The altered <Quest> ability allows players to level up their unit if certain conditions are met during battle. Use this feature to build stronger decks and change the game! New conditions include playing a Unit with attack power of four or more, playing a Unit from the EX-Pocket, searching for a Friendly Unit, or sending a card from the deck to the graveyard.
New Teppen Cards
Fight alongside Arthur against the Four Lords to save Princess Prin Prin. The Black card "Puppeteer Lady Donna," the Purple card "Towering Lady Dimitrescu," the Red Card "Mutant Lord Moreau," and the Green Card "Engineer Lord Heisenberg" all enter the fray with new tricks and traps! Here's a look at Lady Dimitrescu:
- Type: Unit
- Tribe: Human Creature
- Rarity: Legendary
- MP: 6
- Attack: 2
- HP: 5
- Effects:
- <Heavy Pierce> When played: Explore for Extraction. When HP becomes 8 or higher for the first time: Gain +2 for Attack and Explore for Extraction.
- Decimate: Gain +5 HP.
New Cammy EX-Skin
Players can unlock Cammy from Street Fighter as she joins Teppen as an EX-Skin for Nero. She is obtainable via the 3rd Anniversary Pack 1 starting July 5 in the Card Pack Shop with accompanying cards.
Challenges & Modes
Players who are brave enough can challenge the Four Lords to win prizes. For the next four weeks, defeating the Four Lords Special Missions awards players with special icons based on the lords. These missions are found in the 'Special' category on the Missions page. A new solo mode is coming to Teppen starting July 25: Adventure! Stay tuned for more information.
Celebrating Three Years
To celebrate three years of intense deckbuilding fun, Teppen rewards all players with 50 Pack Tickets – 10 of the five types of card packs available in Standard Mode – one Skin Pack Ticket, and 10 Jewels, perfect for purchasing the Season Pass which is currently on sale for 10 Jewels. New players will receive an additional 50 packs and a new deck. Teppen offers plenty of other rewards in the Soul Shop, including…
- Four New BGMs
- 'Hellfire Hamlet' from Ghosts 'n Goblins
- 'Felicia Stage (U.S.A.)' from Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers' Revenge
- 'Blood Thirsty' from Resident Evil Village
- 'Tachimi Circus' from Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Justice for All
- New Skin Pack Ticket
- Players will receive one guaranteed new Skin. Get one of 20 new Hero Skins, no duplicates!
- Season Pass Bargain
- Get 980 Jewels for the price of 10 until September 21.
- Anniversary Pack types
- Buy Special Packs during the anniversary, including 3rd Anniversary Pack 1 and 3rd Anniversary Pack 2.
- Items
- Mini Jewel Set: 500 Jewels, three versions:
- 200 Souls (Bonus)
- One Secret Sphere
- A 3rd Anniversary Icon
- Pack Ticket Jewel Set: 240 Jewels and 30 Anniversary Pack 1 Tickets
- 3rd Anniversary Jewel Set: 6,000 Jewels, two "Super Spooky Village" Pack Tickets, and two Anniversary Pack 2 Tickets
Players will also receive Secret Cards based on how many times they log in during the Anniversary event.
Card Rotation
The "Dragons of War" card set rotates out of Standard Mode with the introduction of "Super Spooky Village." The following card sets are no longer allowed in Standard Mode:
- DAY OF NIGHTMARES
- The Devils Awaken
- The Force Seekers
- Haunted by Memories
- Adventures of a Tiny Hero
- The Tale of Amatsu no Kuni
- The Battle of Amatsu no Kuni
- A Dark Agenda
- Ace vs. The People
- Dragons of War