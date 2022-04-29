Teppen's Genma Onslaught Event Officially Starts Today

GungHo Online Entertainment has released a new update for Teppen as they have kicked off the new Genma Onslaught today. Now you too can be a part of an epic battle against evil as you'll be able to fight against a demon horde with characters from Onimusha and Monster Hunter Rise. Not to mention others from Capcom properties such as Breath of Fire, Street Fighter, Mega Man, and more. We have the rundown of what you can expect in this latest event, as well as a video from the devs talking about the finer details of what you're in for down at the bottom.

A Fragile Peace is Shattered

The battle against the Goddess Myria is over, but the peace settling over Amatsu no Kuni does not last long. A horde of Genma, wicked demons that hunt the innocent, attack on the night of the full moon. Without Goddess Myria to watch over Inabayama Castle, the Gates of Hell opens. The freed Genma King, Fortinbras, enslaves the ninja village of Kamura, and turns it into a factory to transform the ninjas into Genma soldiers.

Avenging Heroes Ride On

During the siege of Kamura, one hero escapes! Palamute from Monster Hunter Rise teams up with Akechi Samanosuke to save the kidnapped Princess Yuki and free Amatsu no Kuni from the Genma.

A Paranormal Ability

Coming to Teppen as part of "Genma Onslaught," <Immolate> allows players to commune with Spirits. Place a card with low health on <Immolate> cards to trigger instant effects.

New Cards

The evil Genma have turned people into weapons. Oichi has been corrupted and turned into Black card 'Machine Armor Oichi.' Demons may pour in from the deepest pits of hell, but heroes are rising up to meet them. The Red card 'Onimusha Samanosuke' and the Green card 'Village Buddy Palamute' lend their strengths to monsters like Purple card 'Almudron.'