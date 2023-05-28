Terminally Velocity: Boosted Edition Announced For Consoles Terminally Velocity: Boosted Edition will finally be coming to both PlayStation and Xbox consoles on June 7th, 2023.

Ziggurat Interactive revealed this past week that they will be releasing Terminally Velocity: Boosted Edition for both Xbox and PlayStation. The game has already been out for PC and Nintendo Switch, bringing players a major upgrade to the original 1995 title. But now you'll get the breakneck space shooter title on June 7th for both current and previous-gen consoles. You can check out more about the game below before it drops for both consoles in a couple weeks.

"Unlike most other flight simulators, Terminal Velocity is all about combat. With low inertia flight mechanics that allow players to bank, roll, and loop easily across treacherous maps and a straightforward control layout, they'll be thrust bow-first right into the action. To maintain their aerial superiority, they'll have access to an arsenal of weaponry and several game-changing power-ups to conquer deadly enemy fighters in the air and on the ground. They'll feel the ultimate power of flight as they take to the skies and soar through alien environments and show off their aerial skills through dozens of tight tunnels and underground caverns. It's all about action, speed, and destruction!"

No, No. We Don't Do Barrel Rolls Here: Blast through enemies at breakneck speed in a spacecraft so fast and dangerous no one else is brave (or foolish) enough to pilot it.

Blast through enemies at breakneck speed in a spacecraft so fast and dangerous no one else is brave (or foolish) enough to pilot it. Wondrous Alien Planets That Really Want To Kill You: Experience battles across nine different planets, with 27 total levels and over 400,000 square miles of battlefield.

Experience battles across nine different planets, with 27 total levels and over 400,000 square miles of battlefield. Smoother, Faster, & Better Than Ever: With widescreen support and a silky smooth framerate, Terminal Velocity™ has never looked better. The view distance is majorly enhanced now, and the sky rendering code has been updated to reduce jitter in the polygons, the view is no longer fogged all the time!

With widescreen support and a silky smooth framerate, Terminal Velocity™ has never looked better. The view distance is majorly enhanced now, and the sky rendering code has been updated to reduce jitter in the polygons, the view is no longer fogged all the time! Achievements Unlocked: Achievements and trophies are being implemented into the game for the first time! These challenges will truly test the mettle of all pilots as they make use of the various destructive weapons, powerups, and spectacular air-to-air and ground-to-ground combat.

Achievements and trophies are being implemented into the game for the first time! These challenges will truly test the mettle of all pilots as they make use of the various destructive weapons, powerups, and spectacular air-to-air and ground-to-ground combat. The Sound of (not) SIlence: Sound channels have been completely re-engineered to offer a full 360-degree audio effect! Not only does this create a more immersive gaming experience, but it also brings the authenticity of the original code to modern audio systems.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!