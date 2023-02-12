Terraformers Set To Leave Early Access This March Goblinz Publishing and Indieark will be releasing the full version Terraformers, as the game leavs Early Access next month.

Asteroid Lab, along with publishers IndieArk and Goblinz Publishing, confirmed this past week that Terraformers will be coming out in early March. The game's primary goal will have you transforming the surface of Mars into a living habitat, complete with water and spaces for a society to thrive, but forming the society itself so that it can continue to succeed when you move on. Even working on the moons that circle Mars as their own habitats. The game has been in Early Access for nearly a year, with updates coming in here and there, but now you'll be able to play the full version with missions and weekly challenges, plus unseen new content. You can read more below as it will launch for Steam and GOG on March 9th, 2023.

"The Red Planet is your new home in Terraformers. Settling on a new planet requires careful planning, exploration, research, and resource management. In Terraformers, players will plan their colonies from the ground up. As players progress, their populations and scientific acumen will grow. Exploration and researching technologies will allow players to terraform the planet, helping to increase oxygen, temperature, ocean levels, and atmosphere density. Transporting oceans from nearby celestial bodies, building space mirrors or restarting volcanoes, spreading adaptive bacteria, and planting forests are just some ways players can use to geo-engineer their new home."

"Players must track and manage more than just raw resources in Terraformers. The support of the population will affect a player's success. As players grow their cities and population, so will the population's demands. Players will need to keep up with their population's standards by increasing the comfort of living on the Red Planet. Building structures and terraforming to create forests, parks, entertainment centers, and homesteads will help players add to their population while also gaining its support."