TerraTech Legion Reveals New Character Leading Up To Launch

Check out the latest trailer for the game TerraTech Legion as they show off a new character coming to the title ahead of launch

Article Summary Meet J.P., the newest character in TerraTech Legion, revealed in the latest action-packed trailer.

Build and customize powerful vehicles using blocks, weapons, and tech to fight against Legion AI bots.

Explore dangerous planets, defeat ruthless bots and bosses, and liberate worlds from AI corruption.

Unlock new corporations, upgrades, and strategies as you battle through unique environments and challenges.

Indie game developer Payload Studios and publisher Mythwright have revealed a new character for their upcoming game, TerraTech Legion. The latest trailer shows off J.P., who runs a heavy rig in close quarters, along with some unique defense properties and shield tech that will help you out when it comes to projectiles. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be out sometime in 2026, but a free demo is available right now on Steam.

TerraTech Legion

The planet system is under threat from Legion, a vast onslaught of AI bots rampaging across the galaxy to assimilate all they encounter. As a maverick Tech jockey with nerves of steel, it's up to you to clean up the carnage. Assemble the best vehicle for each AI-infested world, and eliminate all Legion bots, outposts, and factories before the land is corrupted into a techno-organic nightmare. To save these planets you'll have to smash it all into scrap. Build your Tech out of block components, including wheels, boosters, chainsaws, and orbital lasers, determining how it moves and fights. As you progress, unlock new blocks to assemble increasingly powerful and strategic builds.

Overcome wave after wave of deadly bots and explore the map to discover and take down Legion factory outposts – but beware the brutal boss mechs that protect them. Destroy these to challenge the planetary overlord, and purge the Legion menace from each world. Physics-based vehicle handling responds to your building choices as you ram through swarms of enemies at terminal velocity. Destroy not just enemy bots but structures of all sizes to wipe the Legion AI corruption from the face of the map.

Rebuild, repair and augment your Tech at mobile Upgrade Pods.

Discover new blocks in reward crates from destroyed enemies and Legion outposts.

Unlock specialised TerraTech Corporations with different build strategies: go for power and bulk with GeoCorp, keep it fast and nimble with Venture, or shock and awe with advanced weaponry from Hawkeye Systems.

Explore a wide range of hazardous environments with unique terrain challenges, boss enemies, and rewards.

Upgrade your core components in between missions to up your game and bring the fury on each new run.

