Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: TerraTech Worlds

TerraTech Worlds Releases Free Steam Next Fest Demo

Payload Studios have released a new demo for TerraTech Worlds, which you can play during Steam Next Fest from February 5-12.

Article Summary Try the free TerraTech Worlds demo at Steam Next Fest until Feb 12.

Experience co-op PvE survival in an expansive 300km alien world.

Engage in crafting, building and battling with 6-player online co-op.

Customize vehicles, bases, and tech for your planetary conquest.

Indie game developer and publisher Payload Studios has released a free demo for TerraTech Worlds as part of Steam Next Fest. This game is a co-op PvE survival title that serves as a follow-up to the game TerraTech, as you will explore vast new regions of the world doing much of what you did in the previous game, but with some new upgrades. You can download the free demo on Steam and check it out from now until February 12. But before that, enjoy the trailer and info we have here.

TerraTech Worlds

TerraTech Worlds is an open-world survival craft builder, set on an uncharted alien planet. As a freelance Prospector, you'll explore, mine, build, craft, and battle your way through natural hazards and very real enemies, to harness the power of your environment. Play solo or with friends via 6-player online co-op (PvE), and get ready to adventure across alien frontiers, conquer natural hazards, build epic factory bases, and battle AI enemies as you build your way toward planetary mastery. Explore a 300km planet with no loading, no streaming and no limits, populated by rich and diverse environment biomes, with a day/night cycle, dynamic weather, dangerous plant life, hostile enemy factions and bases, and more. Venture deep into strange forests, dodge lightning storms, soar high above treacherous terrain, and traverse rivers and oceans. The world is yours to explore.

Create and customize vehicles, bases, and factories in a limitless possibility space, to overcome any challenge you encounter, using an intuitive modular building system. Add new Blocks to your ever-expanding collection and unlock more building opportunities. Whether you mine your own resources or steal them from others, you can use them to craft, design, construct, and continually upgrade your creations in your own unique style, to take on the huge variety of challenges the harsh wilderness will throw at you. Expand and consolidate your planetary infrastructure by extracting precious resources transporting them back to base before refining and crafting them into advanced building materials and progressing to automated production lines.

Specialize your tech builds for efficient manual resource extraction before upgrading to automated exploitation. Resculpt the landscape to suit your needs with free-form terraforming tools. Encounter and overcome a diverse range of enemy Techs as you expand your territory, scavenging and researching new blocks to upgrade your combat capability. Experiment with ever-more powerful and specialized combat builds, and team up with your fellow Prospectors to raid enemy bases and push back the frontier.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!