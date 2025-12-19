Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Relevo, Selecta Play, Terrifier: The ARTcade Game

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game Launches Physical Versions

You can now get a version of Terrifier: The ARTcade Game in physical form on console with both a Standard and Collector's Edition options

Classic beat 'em up gameplay lets you play as Art the Clown in brutal, pixelated horror action

Features include 4-player local co-op, diverse stages, intense boss battles, and multiple game modes

Collector's Edition packed with themed extras like pins, poster, art book, soundtrack, and digital content

Indie game developer Relevo and publisher Selecta Play have launched new physical editions for their horror title, Terrifier: The ARTcade Game. Right now at select retailers (which they have a list of on the game's official website), you can go get a Standard or Collector's Edition oh the game for all three major consoles. Those who are looking at the Collector's Edition will get the physical copy along with Art and Vicky Hard Enamel Pins, a "Puke" Bag, a Reversible Poster, some Bloody Gameplay Gloves, a Character Sticker Set, an Art's Mix Soundtrack, an Art's Art Book, a Premium Collector's Box, a Special Thank You Letter, an Instruction Manual, and Exclusive Digital Content. Have fun picking one up if you need it!

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game

Step into a world of pixelated carnage with Terrifier: The ARTcade Game, a gory retro fighting beat 'em up packed with intense action, dark humor, and tons of fun! Inspired by the classic beat 'em up games of the 80s and 90s. Become Art the Clown, the sinister and unpredictable villain from the Terrifier series, as you unleash chaos across a variety of locations. Each stage is a movie set where a film about Art is being produced, but you're here to disrupt the show!

Multiplayer Mayhem: Team up with up to 4 players for a chaotic local co-op experience. Work together or against each other in various game modes, each offering its own unique challenges.

Multiple Game Modes: Dive into six game modes, offering quick beat 'em up sessions or extended challenges, each with unique twists and obstacles to keep the gameplay fresh and exciting.

