Testament: The Order Of High Human Announced A new RPG Metroidvania is in the works as Testament: The Order Of High Human is in development for PC and consoles.

Indie game developer and publisher Fairyship Games revealed their next game in development as they unveiled Testament: The Order Of High Human. The game is being promoted as an action-adventure RPG set in a post-apocalyptic fantasy world, with hints of Metroidvania mechanics throughout. There's no set release window yet; all we know so far is that it will be coming to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. For now, enjoy the game's info and trailer below.

"Testament: The Order of High Human is an original first-person, story-based adventure with strong RPG and Metroidvania elements. Players will find themselves taking on the role of Aran – the king of High humans in the land of Tessara – as he serves as a guardian of the realm. Aran has been betrayed by his brother, Arva, and robbed of his powers as the world around him is plunged into darkness and overrun by monsters."

Experience an immersive combat style based around three different approaches, each one designed to offer their own unique traits that allows the player to rely on it to get through the majority of play.

Master sword game-play with a variation of destructive and elemental combos.

Take charge of 15 magic abilities, including single-target spells, traps, Area of Effect (AoE attacks), Damage per Second (DPS), and defensive spells.

Utilize a magical bow with four different types of arrows such as normal arrow, ricochet arrow, explosive arrow, and passthrough arrow.

Take advantage of a grand XP and upgrade system that motivates players to fully explore every land and dungeon.

Experience unique gameplay areas with exciting platforming that reminds of the nostalgic excitement from retro 2D platformers.

Take charge of a brand new 'Eclipse System' based on gameplay entities called eyes of darkness and it consists of 3 different gameplay mechanics that can work separately or together to deliver exciting encounters and challenges.

Use more than 18 consumables at the player's disposal. These craftable items can affect the player's health and mana or create enhancements on the players belongings and surroundings. Using them together can deliver advantages to help players shape their own playing style.

Take on more than 40 main and side-quests, carefully crafted and relevant to the games consistent storytelling.

Experience strong and engaging storytelling with a nonlinear narrative style.

