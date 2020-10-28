Tetris Effect: Connected Gets New Co-Op & Multiplayer Modes

Enhance and The Tetris Company revealed new modes coming to Tetris Effect: Connected as the game is getting multiplayer. The company released new details, which you can read some of them below, along with a seven-minute video showing off all the new modes you and your friends can compete against each other in. Including the return of both the classic co-op mode, the four-player battle mode, and a number of changes to the game that will force you to think outside the lines to earn a victory. We've been waiting to see these additions for a while and now we can go back to thoroughly beating our best friends and eventually paying for new controllers out of frustration. You can also check out an interview Microsoft did with the developers here.

Among the new modes is the titular Connected, where three players can team up and literally connect their Matrix play fields to fight against A.I.-controlled Bosses; Zone Battle, a one-on-one match of standard competitive Tetris, but with a twist: the time-stopping Zone mechanic (first introduced in Tetris Effect's single-player game); and Score Attack, a "single-player versus" mode, where two players compete separately to see who can get the best score.

Also included is a special variation on Score Attack mode, Classic Score Attack, which brings back the look and feel of Tetris from when it was first introduced to console gamers over 30 years ago. More than just a nostalgic coat of paint, Classic Score Attack recreates the classic controls and settings, including the removal of Hard Drop and the Hold Queue, Tetriminos Lock Down immediately when they touch a surface, and random Tetrimino generation. The mode also pays homage to a standard of "Pro" Tetris competition popularized by the Classic Tetris World Championship, an annual fan event that brings together some of the top Tetris players from all over the world; Enhance is proud to once again be a sponsor for this year's event, the finals of which are taking place online this December). Later in Summer 2021, the multiplayer expansion will be made available as a free update to all other existing versions of Tetris Effect (PS4, PC on Epic Games Store, Oculus Quest).

The new multiplayer expansion joins the 10-plus single-player modes already included in the original Tetris Effect. This is Tetris like you've never seen it, or heard it, or felt it before—an incredibly addictive, unique, and breathtakingly gorgeous reinvention of one of the most popular puzzle games of all time, from the people who brought you the award-winning Rez Infinite and legendary puzzle game Lumines. Music, backgrounds, sounds, special effects—everything, down to the Tetriminos themselves, pulse, dance, shimmer, and explode in perfect sync with how you're playing, making all of the game's 30+ stages something you'll want to experience over and over again.