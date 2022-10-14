TFM: The First Men Receives An Official PC Release Date

Indie developer and publisher Gathering Tree announced that they have an official release date for TFM: The First Men on PC. If you haven't heard of this one before, this is a strategy game in which you will start and slowly build up the rise of civilization. The game takes cues from a bit of religion as you'll start with your own version of Adam and Eve, slowly building up a world and a society from there, and taking your own directions as to how you wish to shape your lives moving forward. Depending on the kind of gamer you are, and what you personally think of creationist thinking, this is either going to be a fun or a terrible experience for you to try out. Enjoy the trailer below before the game is released via Steam on November 2nd, 2022.

TFM: The First Men is a richly detailed strategy civilization sim inspired by creation myths from around the globe. Shape your own nascent civilization, grow a settlement, and choose traits for your villagers. Choose wisely, as each decision will echo through history. Lead expeditions through dangerous, uncharted territories. Adapt and refine your combat strategy in real-time battles against monsters from beyond. Experience an epic civilization sim with the campaign map, get a shorter burst of 4X multiplayer adrenaline in the skirmish maps, or delve into the custom maps for a unique, procedurally generated adventure. Go back to the dawn of humanity and shape mankind's future!

Build your settlement with the help of various paths and crafts.

Use countless traits, items, and skills to make the first men in your image.

Gather your party to explore outer regions and exploit your findings.

Fight through dungeons, encounter deadly boss fights, and loot hidden treasures.

Challenging real-time with pause combat system that rewards strong tactical thinking.