The 2022 New York Game Awards Winners Revealed

Earlier this evening, the 2022 New York Game Awards took place online, and we have the full list of winners from the event. The awards are set up to honor the best in games, actors, esports athletes, and journalists over the course of the past year. The event had several messages from industry reps including Phil Spencer, CEO at Microsoft Gaming, Stanley Pierre-Louis, CEO at Entertainment Software Association, and Tim Schafer, founder at Double Fine. We have the complete list of winners for you below to check out as Psychonauts 2 managed to walk away with Best Game Of The Year (as well as a few other awards), as well as the full video of the ceremony that was broadcast live on YouTube for you to check out and enjoy.

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year: Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game: Sable

Sable Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game: Life Is Strange: True Colors

Life Is Strange: True Colors Statue of Liberty Award for Best World: Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game: Sable

Sable Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil VIllage

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil VIllage Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game: Resident Evil 4 VR

Resident Evil 4 VR Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game: NieR Re[in]carnation

NieR Re[in]carnation Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake: Resident Evil 4 VR

Resident Evil 4 VR Captain Award for Best Esports Team: Natus Vincere a.k.a. Na'Vi (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Natus Vincere a.k.a. Na'Vi (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) Joltin' Joe Award for Best esports Player of the Year: Genki "Gen" Kumisaka (Tekken 7 for Donuts USG)

Genki "Gen" Kumisaka (Tekken 7 for Donuts USG) Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism: Rebekah Valentine – Investigative reporting

Rebekah Valentine – Investigative reporting Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient: Tim Schafer

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 11th Annual New York Game Awards with hosts Reggie Fils-Aimé and Harold Goldberg (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPb5-QmDQg4)