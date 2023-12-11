Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adamant Time, pokemon, Timeless Travels

The Adamant Time Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO

Does the new, Kanto-themed Adamant Time event beginning today in Pokémon GO mean that we will get similar events for other regions?

Article Summary The Adamant Time event in Pokémon GO runs from Dec 11-15, featuring Kanto Pokémon.

Shiny rates for Vulpix, Ponyta, Krabby, and Voltorb are boosted during the event.

Special and Timed Research focused on XP, leveling, and adding friends are available.

Trainers get more Lucky Pokémon in trades, with a new permanent increase to 25.

The second major event of Pokémon GO's new Timeless Travels season begins today. The Adamant Time event focuses on Kanto, which raises the question: will we see similar region-themed events for other regions? Perhaps there will be Johto-themed and Hoenn-themed events leading toward February 2024's Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh. For now, let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Adamant Time event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Monday, December 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, December 15, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Monday, December 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, December 15, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: No new releases, no Shiny drops. Nothing new will be featured in this event.

No new releases, no Shiny drops. Nothing new will be featured in this event. Shiny chances: All first-stage Kanto Pokémon can be Shiny. Vulpix, Ponyta, Krabby, and Voltorb will all have a boosted Shiny rate during the event.

All first-stage Kanto Pokémon can be Shiny. Vulpix, Ponyta, Krabby, and Voltorb will all have a boosted Shiny rate during the event. Wild Spawns: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Vulpix, Oddish, Ponyta, Krabby, Voltorb, Koffing, Rhyhorn, and Goldeen. Dratini will be a rare spawn.

Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Vulpix, Oddish, Ponyta, Krabby, Voltorb, Koffing, Rhyhorn, and Goldeen. Dratini will be a rare spawn. Ditto transformation: Ditto will be available as Oddish, Koffing, Rhyhorn, and Goldeen.

Ditto will be available as Oddish, Koffing, Rhyhorn, and Goldeen. Raids: Tier One: Staryu, Omanyte, Kabuto Tier Three: Chansey, Scyther, Snorlax

Special Research: A new season-long Special Research launches to uncover the legends of the Hisui Region. Could this refer to Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga?

A new season-long Special Research launches to uncover the legends of the Hisui Region. Could this refer to Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga? Timed Research: Two Timed Researches are being offered. Niantic writes: Seasonal Timed Research focused on catching up on XP and leveling up will be available starting with this event until the end of 2023! Complete the research tasks by reaching Level 10, Level 20, Level 30, and Level 40 to earn items and Stardust at each milestone! Trainers can automatically claim rewards for a milestone they have already passed at the start of the event. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time. Event-themed Timed Research will be available throughout the event! Timed Research focused on adding friends will be available throughout the event! Complete the research tasks to earn XP, Stardust, and Ultra Balls.

Two Timed Researches are being offered. Niantic writes: Field Research: The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Vulpix, Abra, Machop, Geodude, Ponyta, Gastly, Krabby, and Voltorb.

The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Vulpix, Abra, Machop, Geodude, Ponyta, Gastly, Krabby, and Voltorb. Event bonus: 3× XP for catching Pokémon Lucky Pokémon changes. Niantic writes: "The number of guaranteed Lucky Pokémon a Trainer can receive in a trade has been increased from 15 to 25! And starting Monday, December 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time, if you trade a Pokémon that has been in a Trainer's Pokémon storage since 2018, it is guaranteed to become a Lucky Pokémon until the limit is reached! This change is permanent." PokéStop showcases featuring Krabby, Vulpix, Ponyta, Voltorb, and Ditto.



