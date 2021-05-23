The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem Will Release This Fall

MGM and Outright Games announced that The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem will be released this Fall on PC and consoles. The game is a play on the new films that have been released as you'll be playing one of the four main members of the family in a four-player co-op throughout the mansion. Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, and Wednesday all have to make their way through different aspects of the family home, using different items and tricks to navigate the haunted and challenging levels that await them. Right now the game is set to be released around October for PC and all three major consoles. You can read more about it here along with the announcement trailer.

In this hilarious 3D platform adventure, play as Wednesday, Pugsley, Gomez, and Morticia in 4-player co-op for an exciting family game fright! Help the Addams Family save their mansion from a mysterious visitor who is dead-set on taking over. Explore the mansion's darkest depths, magical mysteries and discover secrets while utilising each character's special abilities, including Gomez's Mazurka Saber and Wednesday's pet octopus Socrates. Solve puzzles together and find relics that reveal the mansion's hair-raising history. The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem will be the first Addams Family video game to launch on console since 2001. The Addams Family's timeless appeal has spanned generations with many fans loving the ubiquitous theme song and relating to the diverse cast that makes up the multigenerational family. The franchise, which debuted as a comic strip, has gone on to inspire TV series, movies, comics, toys and collectables over its 80+ years of frightful popularity. The family made a return in 2019's animated The Addams Family, which featured a star-studded cast and achieved tremendous box office success, earning more than $200M worldwide. A sequel The Addams Family 2 is anticipated to be released in October 2021.