The Alters Announces New Signature Edition Coming Soon

Silver Lining Interactive and 11 Bit Studios have released a physical edition of The Alters for PC and PS5, with a special edition on the way

Signature Edition includes exclusive goodies like pins, a keychain, a sticker sheet, and a pierogi maker.

The Alters tells Jan Dolski's survival story by creating alternate versions of himself on a hostile planet.

Strategically manage resources, relationships, and choices to escape a deadly, ever-changing environment.

11 Bit Studios has teamed up with Silver Lining Interactive to make a new special edition of The Alters, giving players who are obsessed with the game a new option. FIrst off, the game has a physical edition out now for both PC and PS5, with an Xbox edition coming out shortly. Meanwhile, the team revealed the Signature Edition, which will have a physical copy on whatever platform you choose, a four-pin set, a sticker sheet, a molly keychain, a lenticular art card, and a pierogi maker (because we can't get enough pierogis). All of the options are available on their website for pre-order now.

The Alters

Jan Dolski is a simple worker who faces impossible odds. Crash-landing on a distant planet, stranded and alone, he seems trapped with no way out. Jan's only hope for survival is to employ additional helping hands on board his mobile base… but how? Improvising as he goes, Jan uses the local Rapidium substance to create alternate versions of himself: The Alters. Have you wondered how your life would change if you chose a different path in the past? Who would you become? Jan Dolski is about to face answers to these questions, which makes the predicament he is in even more daunting. Each one of his alters has a different personality and background, as his life path is a result of a specific change in Jan's life. To return home, Jan must not only get along with his alters but also face some crucial choices he made in the past. The decisions he will make based on that can occasionally put someone's life at risk. The question is – are you ready to deal with the consequences of these choices?

The planet Jan has landed on is slowly turning its face towards a giant sun. This means that radiation levels can quickly reach a critical level. Survival on this unforgiving planet is a death race, so the base Jan lives in must remain on the move. This, of course, is far easier said than done. The planet is highly inhospitable and filled with many difficult obstacles for our Jan to overcome. To move across barren landscapes, you need food, fuel, and other precious resources. Luckily, your base is ready to extract them from the surface of the planet. The only problem is that finding these required resources might prove quite challenging… and the time to do so is running out.

