The Alters Latest Video Shows Parallels to This War Of Mine

The Alters developers have released a new video for the game, comparing it to This War Of Mine, another game from the company

Article Summary 11 Bit Studios unveils a video link between The Alters and survival hit This War Of Mine.

The Alters follows Jan Dolski, trapped on a dangerous planet, creating alternate selves for survival.

Explore choices and consequences through Jan's different life paths in The Alters.

Survive a hostile planet as Jan races against time to gather essential resources in The Alters.

11 Bit Studios released a new video this week tied to The Alters, comparing it to their other title, This War Of Mine. The team took the time to make a short video in which they basically say that if you like their previous title, you'll like the new one. Both of them focus on survival and forcing yourself to step out of your comfort zone, doing what's necessary to survive. Enjoy the video above, as we're still waiting to find out what the new release date for The Alters will be.

The Alters

Jan Dolski is a simple worker who faces impossible odds. Crash-landing on a distant planet, stranded and alone, he seems trapped with no way out. Jan's only hope for survival is to employ additional helping hands on board his mobile base… but how? Improvising as he goes, Jan uses the local Rapidium substance to create alternate versions of himself: The Alters. Have you wondered how your life would change if you chose a different path in the past? Who would you become? Jan Dolski is about to face answers to these questions which makes the predicament he is in even more daunting. Each one of his alters has a different personality and background as his life path is a result of a specific change in Jan's life. To return home, Jan must not only get along with his alters but also face some crucial choices he made in the past. The decisions he will make based on that can occasionally put someone's life at risk. The question is – are you ready to deal with the consequences of these choices?

The planet Jan has landed on is slowly turning its face towards a giant sun. This means that radiation levels can quickly reach a critical level. Survival on this unforgiving planet is a death race, so the base Jan lives in must remain on the move. This, of course, is far easier said than done. The planet is highly inhospitable and filled with many difficult obstacles our Jan will have to overcome. To move across barren landscapes you need food, fuel, and other precious resources. Luckily, your base is ready to extract them from the surface of the planet. The only problem is that finding these required resources might prove quite challenging… and the time to do so is running out.

