The Alters Receives Brand-New Short Teaser Trailer Check out the latest trailer from 11 Bit Studios for The Alters as the game asks an important question, but reveals nothing.

11 Bit Studios released a new teaser trailer for The Alters this week, but it really didn't reveal much of anything about the game or its release. The 30-second trailer, which you can check out at the bottom, basically poses a question to the main character about the decisions an individual can make. But it gives no perspective on the gameplay, the storyline, or even a release window. It's basically a reminder that the game is still in production. Enjoy the trailer as we patiently wait for the team to give us more.

"This is the story of Jan Dolski, a simple worker facing circumstances that lead him to a life-changing crossroads. Crash-landing on a distant planet, stranded and alone, Jan finds himself in a daunting life-and-death situation. His only hope for survival is to bring helping hands on board. Not yet understanding the weight of his choice, Jan must create alternate versions of himself if he is to forge ahead: the alters. Their life branches at various stages and ages, making them different people – individuals driven by multiple motivations and torn by other emotions, who have done things differently, and maybe didn't make our mistakes. While Dolski tries to win a way home and repair his shattered life in the process, it's up to the players to understand the weaknesses and strengths of Jan's tweaked identities and resourcefully balance the dynamics between them."

"The Alters is a game about life-changing moments. Those binary decisions that happen in nanoseconds, but have influence over your entire life. It is about looking into yourself, into your past, and discovering that you are who you are as a sum of those numerous choices. And when you do that a fundamental question arises: WHAT IF…? What If I altered my life? What if I took a different path? Who would I be? What would I say to a different me? What could I learn if I talked to my altered selves? What if I talk to my many selves at once?! What if…?"